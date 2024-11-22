Bhutto’s Nehru Story

At the same time, Bhutto is unable to appreciate another crucial element in Nehru’s statecraft: the civil-army relationship. “With all Nehru’s unrivalled qualities and wisdom, he hopelessly misjudged the role of armed forces.” By the time Bhutto was making this judgement he had probably internalised the Pakistani army’s self-proclaimed mission as “guardians of the state”. Obviously, Bhutto could not factor in that Nehru was a product of a mass freedom struggle that had unseated a mighty colonial power and therefore, was not in awe of institutions of coercion and violence. No Pakistani leader ever had that elemental assurance that comes from commanding the respect and allegiance of the masses, and, therefore, all of them, before and after Bhutto, limply conceded to the armed forces a veto power in Pakistan’s internal and external affairs. This remains Pakistan’s un-exorcised curse till this day; but, curiously enough, Bhutto’s indictment of Nehru on this count has been kneaded into our own “nationalist” narrative over the last few years.