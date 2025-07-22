New Zealand Vs South Africa Highlights, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Seifert Heroics Secures Big Win For Kiwis

New Zealand Vs South Africa Highlights, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Tim Seifert's 66 off 48 helped NZ chase down the 135-run target in 15.5 overs. Catch the play-by-play updates from the NZ vs SA T20I match as it happened on 22 July 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
blackcaps X
File photo of New Zealand cricketers. | Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
Catch the highlights of the fifth game of the T20 international tri-series in Zimbabwe between New Zealand and South Africa at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. New Zealand turned in a dominant performance with ball and bat to secure a seven-wicket win against South Africa. Sending the Proteas to bat first, the Kiwi bowlers restricted them to just 134/8, with Will O’Rourke taking four wickets. In response, NZ batters had a calm and composed chase, with Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 66-run knock pushing them over the line with 25 balls left to play. Read the play-by-play updates from the NZ vs RSA clash in Harare.
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone who has joined us for some delicious T20I action. New Zealand and South Africa lock horns one last time before the tri-series final, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Squads

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 4:30pm IST. The New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I tri-series game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Meanwhile...

As we await the toss update for the match, let's take a look at the build-up for the vital fourth India vs England Test in Manchester. The visitors trail 1-2 and must win to have a shot at claiming the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Check out the three key player battles that could decide the outcome, and the head-to-head record of the two teams.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Underway!

Five runs from the opening over, with Jacob Duffy conceding a n unluckyboundary in the third ball from van der Dussen. Good start from South Africa.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: VD Dussen OUT! SA: 14/1 (2.3)

With Hendricks failing to open his account, the entire pressure was on van den Dussen, and, after a super boundary against Milne, he attempted one more, but swung and miss. The ball crashed into his off stump, and off he goes.

Rassie van deb Dussen 14(13) b Milne

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 34/1 (6)

The good start provided by VD Dussens has completely dissipated, with the Kiwi bowlers not giving any chance for the SA batters to one over the shorter offside boundary. However, Hendricks scored the first maximum of the innings over deep mid-wicket and then followed it with two boundaries, relieving some pressure.

Still, a good bowling performance from New Zealand, assisted by the pitch, no doubt.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Hermann OUT! SA: 34/2 (7)

Unbelievable fielding from Mark Chapman!! After five dot balls, the pressure was mounting, and Hendricks had half a mind to take a single. Hermann stuttered out of his crease to see if the ball would go past Chapman at mid wicket. It doesn't, and the fielder, without balancing himself, threw the ball with his left hand,... and it's a direct hit!

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Brevis OUT! SA: 52/3 (9.3)

The little bit of movement and change of pace from Will O'Rourke takes Brevis by surprise. The batter tried to upper cut it but managed a top edge, and it's an easy catch for the wicketkeeper.

Dewald Brevis 13(13) c Seifert b O'Rourke

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Pretorious OUT! SA: 57/4 (10.4)

A very soft dismissal for Pretorious, who looks crestfallen about his shot selection. He played it straight into Duffy, who took a two-handed jumping catch to give Kiwi their fourth wicket of the day.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius 1(5) c Duffy b Santner

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 79/4 (14)

After a 14-run over from Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwi bowlers have again tightened the ship, giving nothing away to the batters with their line and length. Six overs left, and the run rate is less than six.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Simelane OUT! SA: 79/5 (14.1)

Santner comes back on the attack and immediately get a wicket, bowling on to the stumps and hitting Simelane's back leg. The umpire has no trouble putting his finger up.

Andile Simelane 11(14) lbw Santner

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Hendricks OUT! SA: 109/6 (16.5)

Hendricks, who found his groove of late, is mighty disappointment that he could not find the boundary against Duffy. Instead, he plays it straigt into the hands of cover fielder Bracewell, who did well to grab onto it.

Reeza Hendricks 41(37) c Bracewell b Duffy

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Coetzee OUT! SA: 109/7 (17)

Back-to-back wickets for Duffy as Coetzee, facing his first delivery, attempted to play it with an uppert cut but gets the faintest of knicks on the way to Seifert's gloves.

Gerald Coetzee 0(1) c Seifert b Duffy

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Muthuswamy OUT! SA: 121/8 (18.2)

The wickets are continuing to tumble for the Proteas, and Muthuswamy - after a big six - goes as he fails to get the proper power behind his shot, finding Ravindra at extra cover.

Senuran Muthusamy 8(4) c Ravindra b Miller

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 134/8 (20)

Considering the situation that South Africa were in, standing at 79/5 at one stage, they have done well to put 134 runs on the board. The credit should go to Reeza Hendricks, who scored 41 runs off 37 balls. It's a decent total, and the onus will be on the Proteas bowlers now.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 10/0 (0.3)

Dropped!! Horrible fielding by Simlane, dropping Seifier at three. The fielder made a good run to reach the ball, but could never get a clean grasp and it just rolls out of his hand. A big opening over from New Zealand brewing up.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Conway OUT! NZ: 51/1 (5.2)

A little bit of movement from Simelane brings Conway's innings to an end. A terrific 50-run partnership with Seifert ends, but New Zealand have done pretty well in the PowerPlay, considering the tough batting conditions. Rachin Ravindra is the new batter for NZ.

Devon Conway 19(18) c Pretorious b Simelane

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Ravindra OUT! NZ: 59/2 (6.5)

Rachin Ravindra goes back after he tries to hit Muthusamy out of the park. However, the contact is at the end of the bat, and Hendricks grabs an easy one.

Rachin Ravindra 3(5) c Hendricks b Muthuswamy

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 84/2 (10)

Despite the fall of two wickets, the runs have kept on ticking for New Zealand. There were a few nervy moments, with a huge LBW shout from Muthuswamy against Seifert, which was denied by the umpire. The batter almost played himself into the hands of Hendricks, but it fell just short.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Chapman OUT! NZ: 84/3 (10.1)

Muthuswamy gets his second of the day, dismissing Chapman with a shorter delivery. The batter tried to hit a big one, but the shot had no power behind it, and was grabbed by Hermann at deep backward square leg.

Mark Chapman 10(9) c Hermann b Muthuswamy

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 127/3 (15)

Two consecutive boundaries by Coetzee has put South Africa in the driving seat. Just eight left to win.

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 135/3 (15.5)

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 135/3 (15.5)

It was an easy chase for New Zealand at the end, with Seifier - SA's hero for today - finishing it with a boundary off Maphaka. South Africa chase down the target with 25 balls left.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks