File photo of New Zealand cricketers. | Photo: X/BLACKCAPS

Catch the highlights of the fifth game of the T20 international tri-series in Zimbabwe between New Zealand and South Africa at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. New Zealand turned in a dominant performance with ball and bat to secure a seven-wicket win against South Africa. Sending the Proteas to bat first, the Kiwi bowlers restricted them to just 134/8, with Will O’Rourke taking four wickets. In response, NZ batters had a calm and composed chase, with Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 66-run knock pushing them over the line with 25 balls left to play. Read the play-by-play updates from the NZ vs RSA clash in Harare.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2025, 02:30:09 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Greetings! Hello and welcome to everyone who has joined us for some delicious T20I action. New Zealand and South Africa lock horns one last time before the tri-series final, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

22 Jul 2025, 02:58:40 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Squads South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes

22 Jul 2025, 03:22:29 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Start Time, Streaming The match will begin at 4:30pm IST. The New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I tri-series game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

22 Jul 2025, 03:49:39 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Meanwhile... As we await the toss update for the match, let's take a look at the build-up for the vital fourth India vs England Test in Manchester. The visitors trail 1-2 and must win to have a shot at claiming the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Check out the three key player battles that could decide the outcome, and the head-to-head record of the two teams.

22 Jul 2025, 04:11:16 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Toss Update New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club. Playing XIs New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka

22 Jul 2025, 04:34:45 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Underway! Five runs from the opening over, with Jacob Duffy conceding a n unluckyboundary in the third ball from van der Dussen. Good start from South Africa.

22 Jul 2025, 04:40:14 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: VD Dussen OUT! SA: 14/1 (2.3) With Hendricks failing to open his account, the entire pressure was on van den Dussen, and, after a super boundary against Milne, he attempted one more, but swung and miss. The ball crashed into his off stump, and off he goes. Rassie van deb Dussen 14(13) b Milne

22 Jul 2025, 04:56:40 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 34/1 (6) The good start provided by VD Dussens has completely dissipated, with the Kiwi bowlers not giving any chance for the SA batters to one over the shorter offside boundary. However, Hendricks scored the first maximum of the innings over deep mid-wicket and then followed it with two boundaries, relieving some pressure. Still, a good bowling performance from New Zealand, assisted by the pitch, no doubt.

22 Jul 2025, 04:58:53 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Hermann OUT! SA: 34/2 (7) Unbelievable fielding from Mark Chapman!! After five dot balls, the pressure was mounting, and Hendricks had half a mind to take a single. Hermann stuttered out of his crease to see if the ball would go past Chapman at mid wicket. It doesn't, and the fielder, without balancing himself, threw the ball with his left hand,... and it's a direct hit!

22 Jul 2025, 05:10:47 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Brevis OUT! SA: 52/3 (9.3) The little bit of movement and change of pace from Will O'Rourke takes Brevis by surprise. The batter tried to upper cut it but managed a top edge, and it's an easy catch for the wicketkeeper. Dewald Brevis 13(13) c Seifert b O'Rourke

22 Jul 2025, 05:17:20 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Pretorious OUT! SA: 57/4 (10.4) A very soft dismissal for Pretorious, who looks crestfallen about his shot selection. He played it straight into Duffy, who took a two-handed jumping catch to give Kiwi their fourth wicket of the day. Lhuan-dre Pretorius 1(5) c Duffy b Santner

22 Jul 2025, 05:32:40 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 79/4 (14) After a 14-run over from Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwi bowlers have again tightened the ship, giving nothing away to the batters with their line and length. Six overs left, and the run rate is less than six.

22 Jul 2025, 05:33:30 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Simelane OUT! SA: 79/5 (14.1) Santner comes back on the attack and immediately get a wicket, bowling on to the stumps and hitting Simelane's back leg. The umpire has no trouble putting his finger up. Andile Simelane 11(14) lbw Santner

22 Jul 2025, 05:46:37 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Hendricks OUT! SA: 109/6 (16.5) Hendricks, who found his groove of late, is mighty disappointment that he could not find the boundary against Duffy. Instead, he plays it straigt into the hands of cover fielder Bracewell, who did well to grab onto it. Reeza Hendricks 41(37) c Bracewell b Duffy

22 Jul 2025, 05:48:25 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Coetzee OUT! SA: 109/7 (17) Back-to-back wickets for Duffy as Coetzee, facing his first delivery, attempted to play it with an uppert cut but gets the faintest of knicks on the way to Seifert's gloves. Gerald Coetzee 0(1) c Seifert b Duffy

22 Jul 2025, 05:55:26 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Muthuswamy OUT! SA: 121/8 (18.2) The wickets are continuing to tumble for the Proteas, and Muthuswamy - after a big six - goes as he fails to get the proper power behind his shot, finding Ravindra at extra cover. Senuran Muthusamy 8(4) c Ravindra b Miller

22 Jul 2025, 06:02:42 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: SA: 134/8 (20) Considering the situation that South Africa were in, standing at 79/5 at one stage, they have done well to put 134 runs on the board. The credit should go to Reeza Hendricks, who scored 41 runs off 37 balls. It's a decent total, and the onus will be on the Proteas bowlers now.

22 Jul 2025, 06:18:37 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 10/0 (0.3) Dropped!! Horrible fielding by Simlane, dropping Seifier at three. The fielder made a good run to reach the ball, but could never get a clean grasp and it just rolls out of his hand. A big opening over from New Zealand brewing up.

22 Jul 2025, 06:39:46 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Conway OUT! NZ: 51/1 (5.2) A little bit of movement from Simelane brings Conway's innings to an end. A terrific 50-run partnership with Seifert ends, but New Zealand have done pretty well in the PowerPlay, considering the tough batting conditions. Rachin Ravindra is the new batter for NZ. Devon Conway 19(18) c Pretorious b Simelane

22 Jul 2025, 06:47:54 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Ravindra OUT! NZ: 59/2 (6.5) Rachin Ravindra goes back after he tries to hit Muthusamy out of the park. However, the contact is at the end of the bat, and Hendricks grabs an easy one. Rachin Ravindra 3(5) c Hendricks b Muthuswamy

22 Jul 2025, 07:01:22 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 84/2 (10) Despite the fall of two wickets, the runs have kept on ticking for New Zealand. There were a few nervy moments, with a huge LBW shout from Muthuswamy against Seifert, which was denied by the umpire. The batter almost played himself into the hands of Hendricks, but it fell just short.

22 Jul 2025, 07:02:12 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Chapman OUT! NZ: 84/3 (10.1) Muthuswamy gets his second of the day, dismissing Chapman with a shorter delivery. The batter tried to hit a big one, but the shot had no power behind it, and was grabbed by Hermann at deep backward square leg. Mark Chapman 10(9) c Hermann b Muthuswamy

22 Jul 2025, 07:23:32 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 127/3 (15) Two consecutive boundaries by Coetzee has put South Africa in the driving seat. Just eight left to win.

22 Jul 2025, 07:27:29 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: NZ: 135/3 (15.5)