Day In Pics: July 22, 2025

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, RJD MP Misa Bharti, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other INDIA bloc MPs stages a protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pays tribute to former chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader late V S Achuthanandan, at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Achuthanandan breathed his last at the age of 101 on Monday.
People make way through a waterlogged road following an increase in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna, in Daraganj area, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
British F-35B fighter jet departs from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The jet flew to Darwin in Australia after completing maintenance, more than a month after it made an emergency landing at the international airport, and remained parked there since then.
Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad President Gopal Rai with victims of Balrampur's alleged religious conversion racket during a press conference, in Lucknow. Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of the racket, has been arrested.
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam due to movement of 'Kanwariyas' on the eve of conclusion of the 'Kanwar Yatra' during the holy month of 'Shravan', on the Delhi- Haridwar Expressway.
Students enter classrooms painted like passenger compartments of a train, at Government Maharani Girls Sr. Secondary School, in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Congress members stage a protest demanding restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and party leader KC Venugopal are also seen.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in New Delhi.
Security personnel keep vigil near the Bhagwati Nagar base camp amid the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits a 'Kanwariya' camp at Shastri Park, in New Delhi.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary enters through an alternative gate amid a protest by opposition MLAs against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
'Kanwariyas' gather to collect the Ganga river water on the eve of conclusion of the 'Kanwar Yatra' during the holy month of 'Shravan', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.