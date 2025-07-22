Haunted By Belief: Witchcraft In Bihar

A relative of a woman killed in July 2025 over witchcraft allegations holds her photograph with two others. Tetgama village, Purnea, Bihar.
A large part of Tetgama has fallen empty from fear of arrests since the lethal attack on five locals.
An empty street in Tetgama, a week after the killings.
Prakash Kumar Yadav, from the local animal husbandry wing of Bihar government, tends to cattle abandoned by fleeing Tetgama residents.
Jagdish (L) and Arjun Oraon, brothers, are survivors of the attack on their family, allegedly by local residents.
Kajra village, Purnea, Bihar: A woman accused of witchcraft fears for her life and safety. July 2025.
Irshad, a young police officer, stands guard at Tetgama, at the site of the brutal attack on five residents.
At the temple in the abandoned house of Nakul Oraon, the adivasi pradhan of Tetgama, who is among the key accused in the killing of five of a tribal family. July 2025.
Tetgama: Women from the Oraon tribe say they know nothing about the gruesome killing of their community members a few metres away from their homes. Megha Kumari (orange saree), Chandi Kumari (brick red saree), Lali Kumari (green saree), Shobha Kumari (holding baby).