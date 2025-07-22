Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Highlights: BAN Clinch First-Ever T20I Series Win Over PAK With 8-Run Victory

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c/wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim Shaikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field first in Mirpur.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: What Captains Said At Toss
Litton Das: "The incident of yesterday (jet crash) was not easy to accept. We are playing with heavy hearts today. We are very emotional. We will try hard to keep the momentum. I don't mind batting first here. Taskin not playing. Tamim not playing."
Salman Ali Agha: "My heart goes out for it (jet crash). We will bowl first. We want to chase it down. We are comfortable doing that as a team as well. Doesn't matter what wicket we are playing on. One change. Daniyal making his debut."
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Tight First Over
Play begins in Mirpur. Salman Mirza delivers a splendid over, first up. He concedes just three runs with Parvez Hossain Emon, nor Mohammad Naim able to do much off the first six balls.
BAN: 3/0 (1 over)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN Top-Order Crumbles
How swiftly have things gone Pakistan's way in the powerplay? Bangladesh lose their top four for next to no runs, with Towhid Hridoy's run-out compounding their woes. Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan at the crease now, with a big responsibility on their shoulders.
BAN: 35/4 (7)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 53/4 (10.2)
Khushdil keeps it straight and quick, and Jaker Ali goes for the sweep once more. It’s well-timed but not well-placed, the man at short fine leg dives across and cuts it off. Just a single. Mahedi Hasan’s up next and gets a similar line, fired down leg at nearly 93kph, and he paddles it fine for another single. Tidy stuff, but no boundaries here.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 69/4 (12.3)
Abbas Afridi starts the over with a teasing length ball outside off, Jaker Ali shapes up, stays cautious, and gently pats it to point. No run there. But the very next delivery, Jaker shifts gears! Afridi angles it in on a good length, and Jaker picks it up beautifully, clean swing of the bat and it sails over deep square leg for a cracking six.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 81/5 (14)
Mahedi Hasan launches one out of the ground, and then goes home the very next ball! Nawaz tosses it up and Mahedi gets down low, slog-sweeping it with brute power over long-on for a massive six.
The crowd’s still buzzing when Nawaz hits back, same flight, but Mahedi mistimes the repeat and skies it straight to Hasan Nawaz. Catch taken, momentum halted, and Mahedi’s entertaining 33 off 25 comes to an abrupt end.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 100/7 (16.3)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib rides his luck here! First ball of the over, he throws his hands at it, not quite off the middle, more cue-end than clean, but it just manages to clear the leaping fielder at cover. They scamper back for two. Salman Mirza comes in again, and this time Tanzim connects better, lofted over extra cover, and it races away for four. A nervy start turns into a reward.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: WICKET
Tanzim Hasan Sakib's cameo comes to a quick end. He tries to go aerial again, but this one's mistimed and doesn't get the distance. Fakhar Zaman at cover tracks back, cool as ever, calls for it despite the sweeper cover lurking nearby, and takes it cleanly.
No fuss, no panic. Tanzim walks back for 7 off 4, and Salman Mirza has his moment.
BAN 100/7 (16.3)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 133/9 (19.5)
Jaker Ali brings up his fifty in style! Abbas Afridi bowls it in the slot and Jaker launches it straight over long-on, clean, commanding, and into the stands. A well-earned half-century from the man who’s been holding the innings together. Mr. Damage Control, indeed.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: BAN Post 133 (20)
Bangladesh finish on 133, thanks largely to a fighting fifty from Jaker Ali and a handy cameo from Mahedi Hasan. Just like Pakistan in the first game, Bangladesh crumbled early, 29 for 4 inside the powerplay. But Jaker and Mahedi steadied the ship, mixing caution with calculated aggression on a sticky surface where shot-making wasn’t easy.
Conditions eased a bit late on, but Pakistan’s bowlers had done the damage early, sharing the wickets around. They now need 134 to level the series.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Chase Time
Welcome back for the chase, but it’s a nightmare start for Pakistan. Mahedi Hasan opens up with spin, and almost immediately, there’s chaos. Saim Ayub nudges one and takes off for a risky single, but the direct hit from Rishad Hossain, followed by a sharp effort from Litton Das, catches him short.
Just four balls in, and Pakistan have already lost a wicket. Saim walks back for 1, and Bangladesh strike early.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: WICKET
Oh, drama continues. Mohammad Haris walks in and walks right back, without troubling the scorers. Shoriful Islam, full and straight, raps him on the pad first ball. The umpire doesn’t hesitate, up goes the finger. Haris reviews in desperation, but it looks plumb.
Ball-tracking confirms three reds, and that's that, golden duck for Haris and a second early strike for Bangladesh. Pakistan in real trouble now.
PAK 10/2 (1.5)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 14/3 (3.2)
Pakistan slipping fast now! Shoriful Islam strikes again, and this time it’s the big fish, Fakhar Zaman. A short one drifting down leg, Fakhar shuffles down looking to help it along, but only manages a faint tickle. Litton Das behind the stumps dives to his left and takes a sharp catch. Fakhar’s gone for 8, and Pakistan are now three down in no time.
Bangladesh all over them.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 15/5 (5)
Bangladesh are running riot. Tanzim Hasan Sakib delivers another beauty, short, sharp, and seaming just enough outside off. Nawaz pokes at it without any footwork and nicks it behind. Litton Das, ever alert, grabs it with ease.
Two in two for Tanzim, he’s on a hat-trick, and the crowd is going wild! Pakistan have now lost half their side inside five overs, a complete meltdown. Bangladesh’s bowlers are tearing through this chase.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 33/6 (10.1)
The collapse shows no signs of stopping! Salman Agha tries to take on Mahedi Hasan by dancing down the track, but it's a desperate shot more than a calculated one. Loses shape completely as he skies it down to long-on, Towhid Hridoy is stationed perfectly and takes it with ease.
Another one bites the dust, and even the Pakistani skipper can’t stem the slide. That's wicket number six, and with that, we head into the drinks break. Pakistan are in deep, deep trouble.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 49/7 (12.3)
Rishad Hossain floats one up around off to start the over, Faheem Ashraf goes for a reverse sweep but is completely done in by the turn. No connection there. Next ball, Rishad tosses it up on middle and leg, and this time Faheem plays it safe, nudging it towards mid-wicket for a single. Just a gentle push to get off strike.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 60/7 (13.4)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib loses control and fires a high full toss down leg, way above the waist, and the umpire rightly calls it a no-ball. Free hit coming up! On the extra delivery, he goes full and wide outside off, and Abbas Afridi swings hard but connects with nothing.
Big heave, big miss. But he makes up for it next ball, a fuller one again, and this time Abbas nails it! Drilled cleanly between mid-wicket and long-on for four. Much-needed boundary for Pakistan, but they’re still miles away.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK 89/8 (16.3)
Shoriful Islam delivers the killer blow! Slower one, pitched up around off, Abbas Afridi swings across the line, aiming for another big one, but he's completely undone.
A faint inside edge, maybe, but it crashes into the off-stump and sends it cartwheeling. Abbas walks back after a fiery 19 off 13, and with 46 needed off 23, Pakistan's hopes are sinking fast.
Bangladesh Win By 8 Runs
Bangladesh edged out Pakistan in a tense low-scoring contest to take a 2-0 lead and seal the T20I series. Jaker Ali’s gritty fifty and Mahedi Hasan’s cameo helped them post 133 after early blows. Pakistan’s chase never settled, with a run-out triggering a collapse. Despite a late fight from Faheem Ashraf and Abbas Afridi, Bangladesh’s bowlers held firm to seal a narrow win.
Jaker Ali, Player of the Match Said -
"It was quite difficult after losing early wickets. Mahedi took chances and I tried to support him. This was my plan. I just try to take the game deep. Was waiting to get some balls in my zone. The bowlers have done well throughout the series, it was a great game today. Pakistan played hard today, but we had the last laugh."
That's A Wrap
That’s all from us! Thanks for joining. We’ll see you again with another live blog. Until then, goodbye.