IND-W Vs ENG-W Highlights, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Ton, Kranti Goud’s Six-For Seal Series Win For India Women

India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Start Time, Streaming
The match starts at 5:30pm IST. The India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Elsewhere...
As we await the start of the series decider in Chester-le-Street, let us take a look at the build-up for the crucial fourth India vs England Test in Manchester. The visitors trail 1-2 and must win to have a shot at claiming the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Check out the three key player battles that could decide the outcome, and the head-to-head record of the two teams.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won her first toss of the tour and elected to bat first against England at Chester-le-Street.
Playing XIs
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: What Captains Said At Toss
Harmanpreet Kaur: "We've played good cricket and we want to continue that. Came together (after Lord's) and had positive discussion."
Nat Sciver-Brunt: "It's been a hard-fought series and it comes down to the last game. Happy to be put under pressure and want to step up as a group."
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Play Begins
We are underway in Chester-le-Street. Lauren Bell sends down the first over, and openers Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal get India off to a watchful start. Just four singles off it.
IND-W: 4/0 (1 over)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Steady Going
Smriti Mandhana gets a flurry of boundaries to break the shackles. Pratika Rawal is also keeping busy with ones and twos. The opening partnership is nearing fifty runs and the run rate is over five: neither great nor bad, considering the powerplay.
IND-W: 48/0 (9)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: WICKET
Pratika Rawal has to walk, and it’s Charlie Dean doing the damage.
Floated outside off, a hint of turn, Rawal shapes up for the cut, but only manages a thin edge through to Amy Jones behind the stumps. England go up instantly, and the finger follows. Rawal reviews, hopeful more than anything, but UltraEdge shows a clear spike as the ball brushes the bat. That’s the end of a gritty 26 off 33 for Pratika, studded with two fours.
Charlie Dean strikes, and India lose a key middle-order anchor just as they looked to shift gears.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Mandhana Keeps Ticking
Charlie Dean back into the attack, and Smriti Mandhana gets going straightaway, leans into a length ball outside off and punches it sweetly to deep cover for a single. Harleen Deol takes strike next and is watchful, offering a solid forward defence to keep Dean out.
Just the one run off the over so far, England squeezing nicely after the breakthrough.
INDW 80/1 (16.4)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Big Wicket
Breakthrough at last, and it’s the big one! Sophie Ecclestone gets her reward for relentless pressure, and it’s Smriti Mandhana who falls.
Tossed up just a touch shorter, it skids through quickly and cramps Mandhana for room. She rocks back looking to pull, but mistimes it completely, straight to Sophia Dunkley at mid-wicket. No mistake there. Mandhana departs for 45 off 54, her knock laced with five beautiful boundaries. A huge moment in the game, and England know it.
Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 103/2 (23)
Harmanpreet Kaur gets going with a neat cut behind point, a flat one from Linsey Smith outside off, and the Indian skipper picks up two with ease. Harleen Deol follows up with a similar shot, this time directing it to deep cover for a single. Steady rotation, smart batting.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 115/2 (25)
Harleen Deol breaks the shackles with intent and authority. Charges down the track to Linsey Smith, meets the ball on the full and lofts it cleanly over mid-off, one bounce, four runs. That’s the kind of positive stroke India needed to lift the tempo.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 133/2 (27.3)
Big moment, or maybe not! Lauren Filer raps Harmanpreet Kaur on the pad with one that nips back in sharply. There’s a long, animated discussion between captain and bowler, but England eventually hold back on the review. Replays suggest it was sliding down leg. A close call, but Harmanpreet survives.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 152/2 (31.4)
Sophie Ecclestone keeps Harmanpreet Kaur pinned with back-to-back dot balls. First one’s full on off, and Harmanpreet tries to chip it past cover but can’t beat the fielder. Next up, a quicker one just outside off, Kaur checks her drive again, but once more it's straight to cover. England building pressure, dot by dot.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: FYI
Milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur! She brings up 4000 ODI runs, becoming only the 17th batter to do so in women’s ODIs and the third Indian after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana. It’s taken her 129 innings to get there, making it the second-slowest to the mark, just ahead of Heather Knight’s 140. A hard-earned landmark for the Indian skipper.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 167/3 (34)
Harleen Deol falls heartbreakingly short of a half-century! She dances down the track looking to take on Lauren Bell, but the bowler reads it perfectly, bangs it short outside off, and Harleen’s attempted pull only results in a top-edge.
Straight into the safe hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt at mid-on. Gone for 45 off 65, with four boundaries. A promising knock cut short just when India needed a push.
Jemimah Rodrigues comes to the crease.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 188/3 (37.2)
Jemimah Rodrigues gets a bit lucky, goes for the sweep against Linsey Smith, and a top-edge squirts away wide of deep backward square for a single. Harmanpreet Kaur follows up with a cracking cut, short and begging to be put away, she places it perfectly behind point and scampers back for three. Momentum building again for India.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 236/3 (43)
Worked gently to square leg and that’s the fifty for Harmanpreet Kaur! Her 20th in ODIs and the first of 2025. A composed, steady knock from the Indian skipper, now the question is, can she push on and turn it into something bigger?
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 272/3 (45.4)
Fifty up for Jemimah Rodrigues. Picks up a slower one from Lauren Filer outside off and calmly pulls it through mid-wicket for a single, and with that, she brings up her 7th ODI half-century.
Controlled, classy, and composed. Her partner’s quick to wrap her in a warm hug, and there’s a generous round of applause from the Indian fans in the stands. Lovely moment.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: INDW 274/4 (46.2)
Breakthrough for England, and it’s the end of a superb 110-run stand! Lauren Filer goes short down leg, and Jemimah Rodrigues, trying to help it along with a pull, ends up getting a thick inside edge. It flies low to the left of Amy Jones, who dives full-stretch and takes a sharp catch.
Rodrigues departs right after reaching her fifty, out for 50 off 45, with 7 delightful boundaries. A crucial wicket just as India were cruising.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur Hits A 100
A century of class from Harmanpreet Kaur. Drives Linsey Smith wide of cover and sets off for a quick single, and with that, she brings up her 7th ODI hundred. Arms raised, a quiet smile, and a loud cheer from the Indian fans in Chester-le-Street. A captain’s knock, full of grit and grace.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Falls
Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliant innings comes to an end, and what a way to go! She drills a drive with power, but Nat Sciver-Brunt at cover times her dive perfectly and clings on to a stunner.
No mistakes this time. Harmanpreet walks off to a chorus of applause and plenty of handshakes from the England players, a captain’s knock worth 102 off 84 balls, laced with 14 boundaries. A big moment in the match.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W Post 318/5 (50)
India finish with a commanding 318/5, and it could’ve looked very different had England made better use of their reviews. Harleen Deol was struck on the pad by Sophie Ecclestone when she was on just 1, but with barely an appeal, play went on, and she added 44 more. Harmanpreet Kaur too got a life on 22, when England opted not to review an LBW shout off Lauren Filer, replays later showed three reds.
India made the most of those chances, with Harmanpreet going on to hammer a brilliant 102. An 81-run stand with Harleen steadied things after both openers fell in quick succession, and from there, the visitors built beautifully. England now have a tall chase ahead.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: FYI
Highest Women's ODI Totals vs England
356/5 – Australia, Christchurch, 2022
333/5 – India, Canterbury, 2022
318/5 – India, Chester-le-Street, 2025
310/3 – Australia, Hamilton, 2022
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: Chase Time
We're all set for the chase! Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont stride out to the middle, with India defending a hefty 318. Kranti Goud has the new ball in hand, a slip in place, and here we go.
And just like that, early strike for India! Kranti Goud hits the perfect length, nips one back in sharply, and knocks over Tammy Beaumont. Clean bowled. Beaumont was looking to drive, but the gap between bat and pad was enough, and the stumps go flying. Huge scalp early, Beaumont gone for 2 off 5. India draw first blood.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 8/2 (3)
Kranti Goud is on fire, two wickets in no time. Amy Jones looks to drive a full delivery outside off, but it nips away just enough to take the edge. It flies to short third, where Deepti Sharma pulls off an absolute screamer.
Full stretch to her right, airborne, and holds on with both hands, a jaw-dropping grab that has the crowd on their feet. Jones goes for 4, and England are in early trouble.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 17/2 (8.2)
Another tidy over from Sneh Rana, that’s her second maiden already. Keeps things tight with smart variation and subtle drift. First one floated up on off, Lamb plays it back to the bowler. Then one sliding into the pads, swept straight to short fine. Dot after dot, pressure firmly on England.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 39/2 (12.3)
Shree Charani starts her over with a tight line to Nat Sciver-Brunt, offering a trio of full deliveries. First one is pushed gently back down the pitch, no run. The next is driven firmly but straight to short cover. Third time’s the charm, Sciver-Brunt finally gets one away, stabbing a very full ball past mid-off for a single. Disciplined stuff from Charani, keeping the pressure on.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: FYI
Sneh Rana’s fiery start saw her deliver 16 consecutive dot balls, the most by any bowler at the start of an innings against England in women’s ODIs since 2012. The last to better that? Veda Krishnamurthy, who began with 19 dot balls at Taunton, also for India. Relentless pressure from Rana.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 82/2 (19.2)
Kranti Goud returns and nearly strikes again! Starts with a fuller one on off, Nat Sciver-Brunt looks to play across the line but ends up with a leading edge, it loops over backward point and they scramble back for two.
Next ball, she tightens the line and keeps it full, no room this time, and Sciver-Brunt can only defend. Another probing over from Goud, keeping the batters on their toes.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 101/2 (21.5)
Kranti Goud strays with a short and wide one, too easy to let go, and it's called a wide. She adjusts quickly though, angling the next ball into the pads, and Emma Lamb works it neatly behind square for a single. Goud keeping things mostly in check despite the occasional looseness.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 136/2 (25.5)
Radha Yadav floats one full and straight, and Nat Sciver-Brunt whips it away to deep backward square for a single, cool and composed. Next ball, Emma Lamb steps out with intent and uses her feet brilliantly, meeting the pitch and driving it past mid-off for a classy four. Lovely batting from the pair.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 170/3 (30.4)
Finally, the breakthrough India were desperate for. Shree Charani knocks over Emma Lamb, and what a moment this is, ending the highest-ever partnership for England for any wicket against India in women’s ODIs.
Charani had dropped Lamb off her own bowling earlier, but she makes no mistake this time. Full and straight, Lamb plays all around it, and the stumps are rattled. Charani lets out a roar, pure relief and joy. Lamb departs for a well-made 68 off 81, and India breathe again at last.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 212/4 (37.2)
Radha Yadav starts her over with a bit of flight just outside off, and Alice Davidson-Richards leans into a tidy drive down to long-off for a single. Sophia Dunkley follows suit, quick footwork, meets the floaty delivery outside off, and strokes it along the carpet to long-off for one more. Steady rotation from England.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 264/6 (45.3)
Kranti Goud continues her golden day with the ball, and this time it's Charlie Dean who falls! Looking to go big down the ground, Dean swings hard but only manages a thick inside edge.
The ball flies high and wide to long-on, where Jemimah Rodrigues puts on a fielding masterclass. Covers serious ground to her right, slides in low, and takes a brilliant, well-judged catch just inches off the turf. Dean’s brisk 21 off 15 comes to an end, and India inch closer.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENGW 293/9 (48.2)
Fifer for Kranti Goud, and that should seal it for India.
Alice Davidson-Richards was trying to take it deep, but Kranti finishes the job. Alice charges down, aiming for the big slog over mid-wicket, but it’s mistimed and flat. Radha Yadav runs across at deep mid-wicket and takes a sharp, low catch on the move, calm under pressure.
Davidson-Richards falls for a fighting 44 off 34, and Kranti Goud has her five-for. A sensational spell that’s likely sealed this one for India.
India Women Win By 13 Runs
India sealed the ODI series 2-1 with a 13-run win in Durham, thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive 102 and Kranti Goud’s sensational six-wicket haul. Set 319, England recovered from 22/2 with a 162-run stand between Sciver-Brunt (98) and Lamb (68), but once they fell, Kranti returned to finish the job and became the youngest Indian pacer to take a fifer in women’s ODIs.
Harmanpreet Kaur | Player of the Match & Series:
“A great moment for all of us. We’ve played as a unit throughout the series, and I’m proud of how everyone’s grabbing their chances. Both Shree Charani and Kranti Goud have shown maturity after the WPL, we backed them and they delivered. This win means a lot, especially for our fielding unit, credit to Munish Bali for the hard work behind the scenes. It was frustrating initially, but now the results are showing."
She added, "Personally, I dedicate this knock to my dad, he’s been waiting for one like this. I was under pressure, but when you work hard, the timing finds you. The pitch helped, Deepti took key wickets, and everything clicked. This series was key prep for the World Cup, next up, we face Australia, and we want to carry this momentum forward.”
That's A Wrap
And that’s a wrap! What a cracking series, India took both the T20Is and the ODIs, sealing the tour in style. Next up? Australia. Plenty more action coming your way. Stay tuned for more blogs, more drama, more cricket. Until then, bye bye!