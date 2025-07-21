Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following multiple disruptions caused by intense and continuous protests from the Opposition.

The main reason for the chaos was the Opposition's unwavering demand for a discussion and a statement from the Prime Minister regarding "Operation Sindoor" and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a significant development, a notice to begin removal proceedings against High Court Justice Yashwant Varma was submitted in both Rajya Sabha, with signatures from over 63 MPs, and Lok Sabha, with backing from 145 MPs.

Rajya Sabha passed the Bills of Lading, 2025, legislation aimed at updating laws for the shipping industry.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu addressed concerns over the Ahmedabad Air India crash investigation, assuring Rajya Sabha that the probe by the AAIB is unbiased and transparent, and pushed back against counter-arguments while urging patience until there is a final report.

An AIADMK member raised an alarm in Rajya Sabha over "drug menace" in Tamil Nadu, alleging that Chennai has turned into a "narcotics hub".

A demand was put forward in Rajya Sabha by an AAP member to establish a legal right to an annual health check-up for all Indian citizens.