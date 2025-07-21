Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Brutal Atrocities And The Massacre In Pahalgam Have Shaken The Entire World SaysPM Modi
PM Narendra Modi said , "The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country..."
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live: Lok Sabha Pays Tribute To Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Air India Plane Crash
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha begin with a tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Parliament Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha
Chaos in Lok Sabha as question hour begins. The Opposition is demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack.
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12pm
Lok Sabha adjourned after functioning for 20 minutes amid slogan shouting by opposition MPs seeking PM Modi response on US president claims of a ceasefire and immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE: You Have Not Come Here To Raise Slogans, Says Om Birla
The government wants to answer on every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while adjourning the Lok Sabha proceedings
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Admits Adjourment Motion By MP Shamik Bhattacharya
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar admits adjourment motion by MP Shamik Bhattacharya on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1 LIVE: Kharge Questions Centre On Pahalgam attack
Congress President Kharge and BJP President JP Nadda clashed over Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims of brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Kharge accused the government of avoiding discussion on the operation. In response, Nadda assured that the government would allow a full debate on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till Noon
Following the adjournment of the Lok Sabha session , the Rajya Sabha also concluded its session, with proceedings in both houses marked by chaos and disruptions.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Proceedings Of Both The Houses To Resume Shortly
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin again.
Chaos continues in Lok Sabha
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE: Stormy Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands Mount Over Operation Sindoor, Bihar SIR, and Pahalgam Attack
Ahead of what promises to be a stormy monsoon session of Parliament, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has called for an all-party meeting. During the meeting, the government said that it is open to discussing all issues in Parliament, including Operation Sindoor, reported PTI.
The Monsoon Session commenced the first of its 21 sittings on Monday, July 21, 2025. The opposition is expected to open discussion on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Justice Yashwant Sinha cash row, and the Pahalgam terror attack.
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE: Rammohan Naidu Speaks In Rajya Sabha
Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu address Rajya Sabha on Air India crash.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE : 'We Are Ready To Talk On Op Sindoor', says JP Nadda
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, BJP Leader and Union Minister JP Nadda said, “We will and we want to talk about Operation Sindoor. We will share all the details on this, there should be no message conveying that we don’t want to talk about the details. There has never been such an operation, the kind we did under the leadership of PM Modi…. The Indian government is ready in all possible ways to talk in detail about Operation Sindoor.”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm
The Lower House witnessed sloganeering by the opposition MPs demanding discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Session LIVE: Ministers In Rajya Sabha Question Passenger Safety After Air India crash
Ministers in Rajya Sabha question passenger safety after Air India crash.
Parliament Session LIVE: 'We Are Committed To Uncovering Exactly what happened', Says Civil aviation minister Naidu
"The investigation is being conducted in accordance with international protocols. If you look at the preliminary report, you’ll see that in the past, whenever a black box was even slightly damaged, we would send it abroad. However, for the first time, India has taken a stand to handle it independently. To reach a definitive conclusion, we must wait for the final report.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) follows a thorough, rule-based process and is completely unbiased. While many questions may arise and the Western media may push their own narratives, our approach is grounded in facts. We are committed to standing by the truth and uncovering exactly what happened," the civil aviation minister said responding to the questions related to passenger safety after Air India Crash
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Not Being Allowed To Speak' , Says Rahul Gandhi
After Lok adjourned till 2 pm on the first day of the Monsoon session, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "The question is - the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak...This is a new approach...The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak..."
Parliament Session LIVE: 'No Differentiation Between Passengers, All Given Same Compensation', Says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
Union Minister Naidu says that the government is not differentiating between the victims of the Ahmedabad flight crash.
He says that the compensation has been the same for passengers and also others who were killed on the ground or the students who were killed at the medical college near the accident site.
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE : 'Government Should Let LoP Speak', Says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ‘If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He has stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak…”
Parliament Session LIVE : Income Tax Bill, 2025 Introduced In Lok Sabha
BJP National Vice President and MP from Kendrapara, Baijayant Panda presented the Select Committee Report on the Income-Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha as Monsoon session commenced.
Parliament Session LIVE: 'AAIB has been successful in decoding data from black box of Air India plane that crashed last month,' says K Rammohan Naidu
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu says, "AAIB has been successful in decoding data from black box of Air India plane that crashed last month. AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India plane crash. We want to stand with truth, not anything else. We want to find out what exactly happened in AI plane crash, that will come out only after AAIB final probe report."
Parliament Session LIVE : Reports About Absence Of Experts In AAIB Panel Investigating The Crash Are Not True, says Union Minister Naidu
Replying to a question put by MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, union minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed why AAIB report on Air India crash was released after midnight.
“It was entirely up to the AAIB... I don't think there was any specific reason why it has been released at night or in the morning. It was the report which was supposed to be released, and it was released at the time,” he said.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'PM Should Come And Make A Statement,' Says Congress MP KC Venugopal
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Operation Sindoor a 'Vijay Utsav', Congress MP KC Venugopal asked for a discussion in Parliament and said the PM should give a statement.
Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "Our demand is that there should be a discussion, this is an important issue. We are proud of our country. The Prime Minister should come and make a statement."
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1 LIVE: 'This Issue Is Being Raised For Politics' Says BJP MP Ravi Kishan On Marathi Language Row
On the Marathi language row, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "Everyone, be it Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bhojpuri, has increased the pride of Maharashtra. This issue is being raised for politics as municipal elections are going to be held there soon."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE :Rajya Sabha Resumes, Opposition Continues To Protest
Rajya Sabha reconvenes post lunch with discussion on The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025. Meanwhile, Opposition continues to protest demanding discussing on various issues.
Parliament Session Day 1 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourns Till 4 PM Following Opposition Protests
The house of the people adjourned minutes after reconvening after members of the Opposition reiterated their demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the ensuing occurrences, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertions about his role in mediation and claims about “five jets shot down” during the conflict.
Officiating Chair Sandhya Ray made an unsuccessful appeal to protesting members to let the house function. She pointed to the agreement for the discussion voiced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
However, observing the continued show of disapproval from members of the Opposition, she called to adjourn the house till 4 p.m.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1 LIVE: Lok Sabha Expresses Resolve For Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
The Lok Sabha on Monday reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism while mourning the deaths of 26 people in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Speaker Om Birla called the attack “an assault on the nation’s consciousness and the entire world.”
He said, “This House expresses deep grief over the deaths in this attack and reiterates India’s resolve of zero tolerance against terrorism.”
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1 LIVE: Ministers Discuss The Bills Of Lading Bill, 2025 In Rajya Sabha
As proceedings resumed in Rajya Sabha, The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 was tabled.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 145 Members Submit Notice Against Justice Yashwant Varma’s Removal
145 Lok Sabha members submit petition to Speaker Om Birla regarding removal of Justice Yashwant Varma regarding the cash discovery row.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 63 Opposition MPs Submit Notice Against Justice Yashwant Varma’s removal
As many as 63 opposition MPs have submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition MPs Walkout Amid Demand Over Pahalgam, Op Sindoor discussion
Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid their demand for a discussion on the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told news agency ANI, "At 2 pm, when the House re-assembled, we raised the issue that Bihar SIR should be discussed. But when the Chair did not allow it, the Opposition MPs walked out of the House...We are urging that the PM must take part in the discussion (On Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor) because Donald Trump has said 24 times he brokered peace."
Parliament Session LIVE: Tried To Raise Bihar SIR Issue In House, Says RJD MP Manoj Jha
RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the Election Commission is "playing deaf" despite the Supreme Court's directive on the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll.
"Despite SC ruling, Election Commission is playing deaf. We tried to raise this issue in the House: If a voter loses their right to vote, then democracy will have no meaning....Bihar should be a matter of collective worry for all now. Why is the PM not sending a fact-finding team to the state?" he told ANI.
Parliament Session LIVE: Andhra Maritime Policy And Lading Bill 'Mutually Reinforcing'
Outlining the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Policy 2024, Rajya Sabha MP Mastan Rao Yadav Beedha of the TDP, said the state has set out to establish itself as “India’s premier maritime gateway” by 2030.
He said the state’s maritime policy and The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, are “mutually reinforcing,” to achieve both Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat goals. He said the Andhra Pradesh’s holistic framework for port-led development and digitalisation create the ideal setting for regulatory certainty and modernisation introduced by the central law to achieve both Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat goals.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Focus On Developing World-Class Ports Over Last 10 Years, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, highlights the development of the Ministry and the Sagarmala programme over the past ten years. He says that the Sagarmala programme focused on evolving world-class ports, particularly in terms of cargo.
Earlier there was no connectivity, but now there is synchronization between ministries and hence effective operation, he says, noting that the ports are well connected to railways, roadways and relevant agencies.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Bills of Lading Bill, 2025
The Rajya Sabha has passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, repealing Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, to provide a framework for bills of lading in the shipping industry.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: More Than 100 MPs Sign Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday, with over 200 Members of Parliament initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma over a cash-at-home scandal, and Opposition protests forcing the adjournment of Lok Sabha.
According to PTI, in a show of unity, members from across the political spectrum moved to impeach Justice Varma. A draft notice was submitted with signatures from 63 opposition Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, while a similar memorandum signed by 145 Members of Parliament was given to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Has Been Adjourned For The Day
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday morning amid slogans from Opposition members.
Parliament Monsoon Session : Top Points
Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following multiple disruptions caused by intense and continuous protests from the Opposition.
The main reason for the chaos was the Opposition's unwavering demand for a discussion and a statement from the Prime Minister regarding "Operation Sindoor" and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
In a significant development, a notice to begin removal proceedings against High Court Justice Yashwant Varma was submitted in both Rajya Sabha, with signatures from over 63 MPs, and Lok Sabha, with backing from 145 MPs.
Rajya Sabha passed the Bills of Lading, 2025, legislation aimed at updating laws for the shipping industry.
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu addressed concerns over the Ahmedabad Air India crash investigation, assuring Rajya Sabha that the probe by the AAIB is unbiased and transparent, and pushed back against counter-arguments while urging patience until there is a final report.
An AIADMK member raised an alarm in Rajya Sabha over "drug menace" in Tamil Nadu, alleging that Chennai has turned into a "narcotics hub".
A demand was put forward in Rajya Sabha by an AAP member to establish a legal right to an annual health check-up for all Indian citizens.
The day's session in Rajya Sabha began with several newly nominated and elected members taking oath.