The doctor at the dawakhana referred them to a health facility in Gadchiroli—which is about 200 km from the village. Public transport is almost non-existent in the region and the parents did not have enough cash. The entire village pooled in some money and arranged for an auto. When they reached the clinic in Gadchiroli, the doctor referred them to a clinic in Chandrapur. While they were on the way, their daughter died in the mother’s lap. They managed to get the son admitted, but he also passed away the same evening. The parents returned to the village. The entire village mourned for two days. “The doctors kept on referring us from one hospital to the other. In the process, I lost my two children,” says the mother.