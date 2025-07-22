Tennis

Washington Open 2025: Venus Williams Makes Winning Comeback In Doubles, Aged 45

Competing at a tournament for the first time in more than a year, and in doubles for the first time in nearly three, Venus Williams hit a big serve on her initial delivery at the Washington Open on Monday (July 21, 2025) and, curiously, it was wiped out by a foot-fault call. The 45-year-old Williams, an owner of 21 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, smiled incredulously, as did the other three players involved in the match in front of a full crowd that eventually included NBA star Kevin Durant. And then Williams carried on, displaying her trademark power on some strokes while teaming with Hailey Baptiste for a 6-3, 6-1 victory against 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Washington Open 2025 Venus Williams
Venus Williams Washington Open 2025 | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Venus Williams waves to the crowd after a doubles match with Hailey Baptiste against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

1/8
Venus Williams Washington Open 2025
Washington Open 2025 Venus Williams | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Venus Williams hits a ball toward the crowd after a doubles match with Hailey Baptiste against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

2/8
Citi Open Tennis Tournament Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste
Citi Open Tennis Tournament | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Venus Williams, right, and Hailey Baptiste, left, start to celebrate after they defeated Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in a doubles match at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

3/8
Washington Open 2025
Washington Tennis | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Hailey Baptiste, top left, and Venus Williams top right, compete during a doubles match against Eugenie Bouchard, bottom right, and Clervie Ngounoue, bottom left, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

4/8
Eugenie Bouchard, right, and Clervie Ngounoue, left
Washington Open 2025 | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Eugenie Bouchard, right, and Clervie Ngounoue, left, react during a doubles match against Hailey Baptiste and Venus Williams at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

5/8
Citi Open Tennis Tournament
Washington Tennis Tournament | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Hailey Baptiste, top left, and Venus Williams top right, compete during a doubles match against Eugenie Bouchard, bottom left, and Clervie Ngounoue, bottom right, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

6/8
Washington Open 2025 Hailey Baptiste
Hailey Baptiste Washington Open 2025 | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Hailey Baptiste returns the ball during a doubles match with Venus Williams against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

7/8
Citi Open Tennis Tournament Venus Williams
Washington Open 2025 | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Venus Williams reaches for the ball during a doubles match with Hailey Baptiste against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

8/8
Citi Open tennis tournament
Citi Open Tennis Tournament Venus Williams | Photo: AP/Nick Wass

Venus Williams reaches for the ball during a doubles match with Hailey Baptiste against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal