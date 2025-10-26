Turning The Tide, One Note At A Time

A

My upbringing on the West Coast of Canada was very formative. Vancouver has an incredible landscape—there are beautiful mountains nearby in Coast Salish, which is indigenous territory. As a kid, I spent a lot of time hiking, camping in the wilderness. I had two passions: music and ecology. As I was coming into adulthood, I started to think I had to pick one. And then I realised there is a long tradition of songwriters who work on social justice. Musicians like Pete Seeger, Nina Simon, and many Indian artists, too, who work on environmental issues. I pursued a degree in environmental geography at the University of British Columbia. While I was there, I was touring with my music, making documentary films about the threat of pipelines on the West Coast of Canada and the environmental cost. By the time I got my degree, I was keen to pursue music full-time with a strong focus on climate and ecology. The idea was to use music to contribute to building a movement, a culture that cares deeply about the Earth and acts accordingly.

As I started touring with my music and travelling further and further across Canada, I got to see more of the glorious wilderness: forests, rivers, mountains. Everywhere I went, I also saw the visible impact of resource extraction, colonisation, capitalism. You see beautiful rivers and hills. You also see rivers ruined by overfishing, hills stripped bare, corporations and industry encroaching on the land. The contrast is stark. My voice for the movement was shaped by the sight of all this natural beauty and the urgent need to protect it. We are stewards of the land: this is the message of the indigenous people of Canada. The Earth gives us so much and it will continue to provide. We can have a good relationship with it if we try. This has become the core message of my music and my advocacy.