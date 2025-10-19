Jodhpur: The Blue Heart Of Rajasthan Where Time, Taste, and Tradition Meet

Speaking of old-world charm, Jodhpur’s Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) has been keeping time since Maharaja Sardar Singh built it in the late 19th century. The current caretaker of the tower, Mohammad Iqbal, winds the clock by hand and keeps it running. It is a tradition three generations of his family have devotedly carried out. If you clamber up all the way to the top, which I did, you get a 3600 view of the ‘Blue City’. Row after row of buildings in the old city are painted blue. They glint in the sun as they have done for ages. The clock tower is an old city landmark. Next to it lies Sardar Market, filled with shoppers who file in and out of stores selling spices, jewelry and Rajasthani handicrafts. There are plenty of food joints, too, offering delicious snacks and sweets: kachori, shahi samosa, mirchi bada, rabri, ghevar, churma laddoo, gulab jamun…The list is endless.