The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

At the start of Flesh, István, the protagonist is 15. He lives with his mother on a council estate in a small Hungarian town. His vocabulary is pretty much limited to ‘yeah’ and ‘okay’. When his neighbour, a married woman in her 40s, shows an interest (of the carnal kind) in him, István’s life takes a whole new turn. The narrative traces István’s encounters with her which leave him confused as well as curious, a violent act that upends his world and lands him in jail, his army days, his move to London and up the food chain; his journey from rags to riches and back to rags; his transition from boyhood to adulthood to middle age during a tumultuous time in Hungary’s history. This year’s Booker judging panel, chaired by Irish novelist and dramatist Roddy Doyle, considered 153 books before picking the winner. In the end, when they had made up their minds, the judges announced, “We had never read anything quite like it [Szalay’s Flesh]. It is a disquisition on the art of being alive, and all the affliction that comes with it...The pace of this novel speaks to one of the greater themes; the detachment of our bodies from our decisions.”