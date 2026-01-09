Amitav Ghosh’s Ghost-Eye: New Novel Explores Memory, Ecology And Hidden Histories

A

Calcutta has shaped me in profound ways. The Bengali language, Bengali literature—these are absolutely essential elements of my work. My own family was very conventionally Bengali. But I had many friends who had totally different kinds of lives. There were all these other cosmopolitan communities in the city: Anglo-Indians, Chinese, Armenians. We interacted with each other and so, all of us had some sort of familiarity with other cultures and lifestyles.

Calcutta has also changed a lot over the years. Still, there are distinct continuities. The neighbourhood I lived in used to be all little bungalows. But now, ours is probably the last bungalow left. When I was a child, there was a vast wasteland across the street from us where you could hear jackals howling at night. Now you can walk down the street and step into giant malls which sell designer garments. I mean, that’s just unreal!