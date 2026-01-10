Book Review: The Divine Silence Of Kailash

Born Vishnu Das Hariyani in the village of Talgajarda in Gujarat, his path unfolded across Vadodara, Kashi, and ultimately Rishikesh, where he took sanyas. Over nearly 95 years, he assumed roles of significant responsibility, becoming a Mahamandaleshwar, heading multiple mutts, and aligning closely with the Niranjani Akhara. He travelled extensively, including to regions that are now part of Pakistan, initiating disciples and engaging with diverse spiritual communities. Yet visibility was never his pursuit. Influence, in his case, emerged quietly through consistency rather than proclamation.