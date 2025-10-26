In The Name of Caste: Book Review of Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari’s ‘The Menon Investigation’

Vijay Menon, the apparently tough cop, is an insecure man. Surrounded and often overwhelmed by the choices and judgements of his daughters and wife, he feels anxious and finds himself incapable of voicing this anxiety, because that would make him look ridiculous. He secretly stalks his brilliant wife on Facebook. He obsessively googles his daughter’s boyfriend whose lack of a second name triggers his caste anxiety. He needs sleeping pills to fall asleep and manages his erectile dysfunction with Viagra. His past trauma is his dark skin because of which he was taken for a Dalit in his school days despite being a half-Brahmin Menon. This swashbuckling officer also suffers from hemorrhoids and alternates briefings with the DGP with visits to the proctologist.