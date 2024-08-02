National

Centre To Declare 56k Sq Km Of Western Ghats Including Waynad As 'Ecologically Sensitive Area'

The notification was issued on July 31, just a day after landslides in Wayanad claimed over 290 lives.

Wayanad Landslide Kerala
Landslide-hit Wayanad
The Centre has released a fifth draft notification to declare more than 56,800 square kilometers of the Western Ghats in six states, including 13 villages in Kerala's Wayanad, as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).

This move invites public feedback and objections within 60 days.

The notification was issued on July 31, just a day after landslides in Wayanad claimed over 200 lives.

The draft notification suggests designating 9,993.7 square kilometers in Kerala, including 13 villages in two talukas of the landslide-affected district, as ecologically sensitive.

In total, the notification covers 449 square kilometers in Gujarat, 17,340 square kilometers in Maharashtra, 1,461 square kilometers in Goa, 20,668 square kilometers in Karnataka, 6,914 square kilometers in Tamil Nadu, and 9,993.7 square kilometers in Kerala.

What Does Draft Notification Suggest?

The draft notification suggests -

  • A complete ban on mining, quarrying and sand mining.

  • To phase out existing mines within five years "from the date of issue of the final notification or on the expiry of the existing mining lease, whichever is earlier".

  • Prohibits new thermal power projects.

  • Existing thermal projects can continue to operate but there will be no expansion allowed.

  • Large-scale construction projects and townships are also prohibited, with exceptions for repair and renovation of existing buildings.

