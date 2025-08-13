DU To Hold DUSU Elections On September 18, New Bond Rule Sparks Student Backlash

According to a DU notification, voting for day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening students will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The last date for submitting nomination papers, along with a ₹500 annual fee and a ₹1 lakh bond, is September 10 by 3 pm. Scrutiny will follow the same day at 3:15 pm, with the list of nominated candidates published by 6 pm. The deadline for withdrawal is September 11 at noon, with the final list released by 5 pm.