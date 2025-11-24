Phansi Ghar Controversy: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal–Sisodia Skipped Every Privileges Panel Summons

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who have moved the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to them by the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee over the “phansi ghar” controversy, did not cooperate with the panel.
The dispute traces back to February, after the BJP formed the government in Delhi.
The structure in question was inaugurated on August 22, 2022, inside the assembly complex, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, who were then serving as chief minister and deputy chief minister.
Representing the secretariat, its counsel argued that the two leaders have never appeared before the committee, even though they were repeatedly summoned, and have instead cited their pending petition as the reason for not attending.
The dispute traces back to February, after the BJP formed the government in Delhi. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta informed the House that the structure renovated and inaugurated in 2022 as a “phansi ghar” (execution room) by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was, according to official records, actually a “tiffin room.” Gupta alleged that misinformation had been circulated about the site and referred the matter to the privileges committee for examination.
“There is constant non-cooperation on behalf of petitioners (Kejriwal and Sisodia). They have not appeared before the Privileges Committee even once. This is their conduct,” senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the assembly secretariat, submitted before Justice Sachin Datta. The judge clarified during the hearing that the court has issued no interim order in the case.
Mehta further noted that although the petitioners earlier stated they were not seeking interim relief, they continued to avoid appearing before the committee, again pointing to the pending petition as grounds for postponement.
The high court will resume hearing the matter on December 12.
The Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges had summoned AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to appear in person on November 13 in connection with the previous government’s claims about the “phansi ghar.” When they did not appear, the committee issued another summons for November 20.
Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged these notices, arguing in their petition that the summons “showed that the proceedings are not founded on any complaint or report,” nor do they refer to any “motion of breach of privilege or contempt.” They contended that the committee’s reference seemed to be aimed at verifying “authenticity,” which, they said, is outside the scope of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its privileges committee, particularly with respect to the next Vidhan Sabha.
According to the petition, “The proceedings suffer from lack of jurisdiction, procedural illegalities, constitutional infirmities and colourable exercise of legislative power. They violate the fundamental rights of the petitioners under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and are liable to be quashed.”
The assembly, however, previously described the petition as misconceived, maintaining that the notice was not for breach of privilege but simply to seek assistance from the leaders in determining the authenticity of the so-called “phansi ghar.”
The structure in question was inaugurated on August 22, 2022, inside the assembly complex, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, who were then serving as chief minister and deputy chief minister. Kejriwal attended as the chief guest, with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as guest of honour, while Ram Niwas Goel presided over the event. The AAP government described the installation as a symbolic tribute to the freedom struggle and the sacrifices of freedom fighters, saying the inauguration was already a matter of public knowledge.
During the last Monsoon session, Speaker Gupta displayed a 1912 map of the Assembly complex and stated that there was no documentation to support the claim that the space had ever been used for executions. He subsequently referred the matter to the privileges committee for further review and reporting.
With PTI inputs