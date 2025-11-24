Phansi Ghar Controversy: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal–Sisodia Skipped Every Privileges Panel Summons

Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged these notices, arguing in their petition that the summons “showed that the proceedings are not founded on any complaint or report,” nor do they refer to any “motion of breach of privilege or contempt.” They contended that the committee’s reference seemed to be aimed at verifying “authenticity,” which, they said, is outside the scope of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its privileges committee, particularly with respect to the next Vidhan Sabha.