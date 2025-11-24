Phansi Ghar Controversy: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal–Sisodia Skipped Every Privileges Panel Summons

The Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges had summoned AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to appear in person on November 13 in connection with the previous government’s claims about the “phansi ghar.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Phansi Ghar Controversy: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal–Sisodia Skipped Every Privileges Panel Summons
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who have moved the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to them by the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee over the “phansi ghar” controversy, did not cooperate with the panel.

  • The dispute traces back to February, after the BJP formed the government in Delhi.

  • The structure in question was inaugurated on August 22, 2022, inside the assembly complex, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, who were then serving as chief minister and deputy chief minister.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who have moved the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to them by the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee over the “phansi ghar” controversy, did not cooperate with the panel, the assembly secretariat told the court on Monday.

Representing the secretariat, its counsel argued that the two leaders have never appeared before the committee, even though they were repeatedly summoned, and have instead cited their pending petition as the reason for not attending.

The dispute traces back to February, after the BJP formed the government in Delhi. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta informed the House that the structure renovated and inaugurated in 2022 as a “phansi ghar” (execution room) by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was, according to official records, actually a “tiffin room.” Gupta alleged that misinformation had been circulated about the site and referred the matter to the privileges committee for examination.

Related Content
Related Content

“There is constant non-cooperation on behalf of petitioners (Kejriwal and Sisodia). They have not appeared before the Privileges Committee even once. This is their conduct,” senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the assembly secretariat, submitted before Justice Sachin Datta. The judge clarified during the hearing that the court has issued no interim order in the case.

Mehta further noted that although the petitioners earlier stated they were not seeking interim relief, they continued to avoid appearing before the committee, again pointing to the pending petition as grounds for postponement.

The high court will resume hearing the matter on December 12.

The Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges had summoned AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to appear in person on November 13 in connection with the previous government’s claims about the “phansi ghar.” When they did not appear, the committee issued another summons for November 20.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged these notices, arguing in their petition that the summons “showed that the proceedings are not founded on any complaint or report,” nor do they refer to any “motion of breach of privilege or contempt.” They contended that the committee’s reference seemed to be aimed at verifying “authenticity,” which, they said, is outside the scope of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its privileges committee, particularly with respect to the next Vidhan Sabha.

According to the petition, “The proceedings suffer from lack of jurisdiction, procedural illegalities, constitutional infirmities and colourable exercise of legislative power. They violate the fundamental rights of the petitioners under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and are liable to be quashed.”

The assembly, however, previously described the petition as misconceived, maintaining that the notice was not for breach of privilege but simply to seek assistance from the leaders in determining the authenticity of the so-called “phansi ghar.”

The structure in question was inaugurated on August 22, 2022, inside the assembly complex, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, who were then serving as chief minister and deputy chief minister. Kejriwal attended as the chief guest, with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as guest of honour, while Ram Niwas Goel presided over the event. The AAP government described the installation as a symbolic tribute to the freedom struggle and the sacrifices of freedom fighters, saying the inauguration was already a matter of public knowledge.

During the last Monsoon session, Speaker Gupta displayed a 1912 map of the Assembly complex and stated that there was no documentation to support the claim that the space had ever been used for executions. He subsequently referred the matter to the privileges committee for further review and reporting.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  5. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy