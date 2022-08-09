Kejriwal Unveils Corona Warriors Memorial, British-era 'Phansi Ghar' On Delhi Assembly Premises

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unveiled a renovated British-era 'Phansi Ghar' and a Corona Warriors Memorial on Delhi Assembly premises and said the 75th anniversary of Independence is an occasion to remember the martyrs.

The Chief Minister also distributed certificates to the kin of 31 Corona warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said except for word of mouth no one knew about the existence of the British-era execution room in the Delhi Assembly until the Speaker of the House found it.

"The Speaker had broken open the lock of a closed room and found that a system was there to hang two people at a time. Countless people have sacrificed their lives to get us freedom. Please visit this 'Phansi Ghar' and tell your friends too about this so that they can know those who sacrificed their lives for the country," Kejriwal said.

"It is our duty to come together to build such an India, where we can accomplish the dreams of our freedom fighters," the chief minister said.

He also inaugurated a 'Corona Warriors Memorial' to honour Covid warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, sanitation workers and teachers for their supreme sacrifice and remarkable work towards society during the pandemic.

The Corona Warriors Memorial has the names of 31 people and information about their duty and supreme sacrifice during the pandemic inscribed on it.

"We all have been grappling with Covid for the last two years. Many people did the job of saving lives during that time without caring for their own lives. A memorial has been made here for such Corona Warriors. I thank Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for constructing the memorial," Kejriwal said.

He also said the Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of these 31 Corona warriors.

Kejriwal said that people visiting the assembly will remember and salute the sacrifice of corona warriors who lost their lives serving the society.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla along with several AAP MLAs and family members of Corona warriors attended the event.

Delhi Assembly Speaker, Goel said that names of Corona warriors have been put on the wall of remembrance and they will be paid tributes every year on August 9.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "For the past two years, there was the challenge of COVID which our doctors-medical staff battled valiantly and protected people across the country. Our doctors and medical staff did their duty by continuously working among COVID patients without fear and worked to keep all their countrymen safe. We all salute their courage.”

