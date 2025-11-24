Union Minister Rijiju In Bhutan To Bring Back Buddha Relics

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju arrived in Bhutan on Monday to spearhead the "Delegation for the Return of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha," overseeing the ceremonial repatriation of ancient holy relics that captivated devotees during an extended public exposition in the Himalayan kingdom. The relics, enshrined at New Delhi's National Museum and loaned as a profound gesture from India, were displayed at the Grand Kuenrey Hall in Tashichhodzong from November 8 to 25—prolonged by a week at the Royal Government's request to accommodate surging pilgrim crowds seeking blessings for peace and harmony. Rijiju, posting from en route on X, described the mission as a bridge of shared Buddhist heritage, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit where he joined Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in reverent homage amid monastic chants and floral tributes.