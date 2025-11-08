Winter Session Of Parliament 2025 Set For 1–19 December; Opposition Calls It ‘Parliament-ophobia’

Winter Session of Parliament scheduled from 1 to 19 December 2025.
Kiren Rijiju announces dates after President Droupadi Murmu’s approval.
TMC’s Derek O’Brien accuses the Centre of avoiding Parliament, citing “Parliament-ophobia.”
The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from 1 to 19 December 2025, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday, 8 November 2025, after President Droupadi Murmu approved the government’s proposal. The session dates may change depending on the exigencies of parliamentary business.
In a post on X, Rijiju said he was looking forward to a constructive and meaningful session that strengthens democracy and serves the aspirations of the people.
Soon after the announcement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien accused the government of avoiding parliamentary scrutiny. “Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament,” he wrote on X, adding: “15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records.”
The forthcoming sitting follows the monsoon session that ran from 21 July to 21 August 2025 and ended with what officials recorded as low productivity. During the month-long session, the Lok Sabha passed 12 Bills and the Rajya Sabha 14. Business in both Houses was repeatedly disrupted, first over opposition demands for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and later over calls to debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.
Last year’s winter session also witnessed sharp exchanges. It included a debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, a notice of no-confidence moved by the Opposition against then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and an Opposition notice seeking impeachment proceedings against an Allahabad High Court judge. The session concluded with arguments over alleged remarks against Dr B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu)