Winter Session Of Parliament 2025 Set For 1–19 December; Opposition Calls It ‘Parliament-ophobia’

The forthcoming sitting follows the monsoon session that ran from 21 July to 21 August 2025 and ended with what officials recorded as low productivity. During the month-long session, the Lok Sabha passed 12 Bills and the Rajya Sabha 14. Business in both Houses was repeatedly disrupted, first over opposition demands for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and later over calls to debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.