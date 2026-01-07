Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From Nabarun Bhattacharya's Dogstar

There was once a cruel emperor. To teach him a lesson, Indra came as a hunter to his kingdom. Beside him in the shape of a great hound was the monster, Matali. The hunter and the hound entered the emperor’s hall and the hound began to bark so loud that the whole hall trembled in fear. The emperor then bade the hunter tell the cause for that frightful bark. The hunter said, he barks for he hungers. The frightened emperor then bade the hound be fed, and all the food in the imperial store was spent, and yet the barking would not halt. The emperor then said, is it not possible to sate this frightful beast’s hunger? And the hunter said, no, until he devours the bone and flesh of his foes shall his hunger not sate. The emperor asked, who are the foes of this great hound? The hunter replied, as long asmen in this kingdom hunger, shall his barks not cease, and they who persecute the poor, are unjust, they are his foes. The terrified emperor then realised his errors and stopped tormenting his subjects.