Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From Nabarun Bhattacharya's Dogstar

A darkly satirical fable set in Calcutta, Dogstar follows the city’s abused street dogs as they rise up against their human oppressors, exposing the fraught politics and fragile empathy at the heart of society. 

N
Nabarun Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Nabarun Bhattacharyas Dog Star
Nabarun Bhattacharya's 'Dog Star'
  • The author uses the metaphor of street dogs revolting against human oppression to shine light on working class rising up against the bourgeoisie.

  • The author talks of a pup-hood and uses the common sight of a transformer room as the setting.

  • The author weaves into the story the mythological parable of Buddha, Indra and Matali.

Grow-ear, Gypsy and the cat: the transformer room that they had taken refuge in, its leader was called Fifty-two. A yellow she-dog, Fifty-two was named as she was because as of that date, she had bitten fifty-two people. Of course there is no point blaming her for this: every year during the birthing season people and young humans would, with or without reason, harass mothers and pups, forcing them to bite. There was another dog there called Tripod. In pup-hood a motorcycle had knocked a leg off. In many spots all around Kolkata, dogs lay hidden.  

. . .  

In the transformer room all the dogs, even the pups, sat quietly. Only one with a broken rib moaned in his sleep. Gypsy and Grow-ear were whispering to each other, and squished between the two, drawing comfort from the warmth of both their bodies, the cat slept in a huddle. Lying near the entryway, Fifty-two kept watch in all directions, and sniffing the air or cocking its ear, it tried gathering news or anything else from amongst the faint tremors.  

. . . 

Someone patrolling outside; the crunch of their boots was audible. An electric torch shone into the transformer room and the patrollers left. The moans from the dog with the broken rib hadn’t reached their ears. Once their bootsteps had died down, Fifty-two said, 

 “Gypsy!” 

“What?” 

“Go ahead and tell the story aloud. Let all those who are still awake listen. Even I want to.” 

“Wait. Let me sit up. The name of this story is “The Hungry Dog”. So, there was once a mighty king…” 

“Ugh, again with the kings and cunts.” 

“Just listen to what happens. So this king was incredibly cruel. He enjoyed cruelty without cause. So what happened is that the Buddha once came to this cruel king’s kingdom, and the king said to the Buddha, o Tathagata, can you give me such wisdom that my mind can think differently? The Buddha then said, I will tell you the story of the Hungry Dog. Listen carefully. 

There was once a cruel emperor. To teach him a lesson, Indra came as a hunter to his kingdom. Beside him in the shape of a great hound was the monster, Matali. The hunter and the hound entered the emperor’s hall and the hound began to bark so loud that the whole hall trembled in fear. The emperor then bade the hunter tell the cause for that frightful bark. The hunter said, he barks for he hungers. The frightened emperor then bade the hound be fed, and all the food in the imperial store was spent, and yet the barking would not halt. The emperor then said, is it not possible to sate this frightful beast’s hunger? And the hunter said, no, until he devours the bone and flesh of his foes shall his hunger not sate. The emperor asked, who are the foes of this great hound? The hunter replied, as long asmen in this kingdom hunger, shall his barks not cease, and they who persecute the poor, are unjust, they are his foes. The terrified emperor then realised his errors and stopped tormenting his subjects. 

Finishing the story, the Buddha said to the now pale king, whenever you hear the dog’s bark, remember the Buddha’s wisdom. It won’t turn your good book bad. 

After the story was over, everyone was quiet. Fifty-two rose and spoke, “The story is very good. But I have but one thing to say. The pitiless torment that we are facing, is there no way to end it? Will the Buddha, Indra, Matali or anyone not speak on our behalf? 

 Grow-ear then suddenly rose and shrieked, startling everyone. 

 “I can hear it!” 

“What!” 

“Much is happening at once.” 

“What? What’s going to happen?” 

“Tell!” 

“Don’t shut up now!” 

“Meow.” 

“I’m telling you. The shadow-dogs shall now become visible. Their emissary has returned with word.” 

Lightning flashed outside. Thunder rent the sky apart and a rain began to pour. Bark! Bark! 

 “Who has returned with word?” 

Something had possessed Grow-ear, else how should she know all this? But does All-powerful Science recognise possession? No. But though Science doesn’t recognise possession, it does recognise passion. But so what if it doesn’t? 

 “The one who has returned with word is Anubis” 

“Anubis?” 

“Yes, Anubis. Baked clay body. His sign is the stone tomb or the wooden coffin. Anubis is the Egyptian hound who can travel between this world and the next. He knows the magic that can benumb, he can find what is lost, he protects the soul or ‘Ba’. He takes the seeker to the mystery-solver Nephthys or the judge, Osiris. Anubis has returned with word. The storm you see outside is the shadow-dogs’ exultation upon receiving news.” 

“But what is in the word?” 

“I do not know. But there is a bidding for us.” 

“Who brings it?” 

“Brownish. I can hear his footsteps. Brownish is approaching.” 

 The shadow-dogs ran. With every flash of lightning their shadow darkened the city. And, behold, leading the host was Laika, followed swiftly by Bhelu, and who beside them? They were the graveyard dogs, Kalu, Bhulu, Jambhola, Bigwhiteflower, Marima, Saboli-didi, Oldfather, Oldmother, Littlewhiteflower, Durga, Padi, Hari’s mother, Trembler, Phultushi, Harhari, Bagha, Rangubabu–they all charged. 

Grow-ear had not spoken false. His fur soaked through, coat slicked flat onto his skin, Brownish entered: 

 “Is everything ok?” 

“We’re all here. We’re alright.” 

“At midnight, listen to me carefully, you’ll suddenly see a great host of dogs approaching. You shall hear the marching of hundreds. And when you hear it, you shall come out.” 

“Come out where?” 

“Onto the street. And then wherever this host goes, you shall go with. The main point is that we must leave Kolkata far behind?” 

“Where shall we go?” 

“Far away. Very far away. And listen, we must all run. If need be, carry the pups between our teeth and run. The ones who are weak, ill or hurt, they, too, must help.” 

“What word did Anubis bring?” 

“How do you know of Anubis?” 

“How I cannot say. I felt somewhat possessed.” 

“I do not know the word either. I have made known all I was told to make known.” 

“Where shall you go now?” 

“Me? I must go to many places to spread the word. I shouldn’t tarry longer.” 

Excerpted with permission from Seagull Books.

