Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Rain-Maiden And The Bear-Man, By Easterine Kire

‘You don’t know that people in the village never open their doors after nine at night? You live in the town, you’ve forgotten the ways of the village. But the spirits never forget, they are the same in village and town. If you are late going home, they follow you, and, when the door is opened, they enter the house with you. And then plague you all night. Haven’t you been startled awake by a pot falling to the floor? That was the work of spirits. But when you go to the kitchen, you find there’s nothing there. Nothing has fallen to the floor, and you wonder what it was.