Our Elsewheres: An Excerpt From Our Santiniketan By Mahasweta Devi

We were taught to procure boxes of soap from the Co-op, our ashram store. On Wednesdays we’d go to the Co-op with one rupee in hand, to buy pencils, oil and soap. Also needle and thread, and an anna’s worth of toffees and lozenges. Sudha-di would dole out the money and give us our Co-op account books. We received four rupees a month as pocket money. But even for that amount, we learnt to keep an account. That was a lot of money, what you’d call excess, but only to be spent on necessities.