Delhi Monsoon And The Poetry Of The Rains

But children welcome the rains. Resident peacocks are not a rarity in several institutions in Delhi and in this season, they start cawing and then slowly spread their majestic feathers and dance. The peahens look on in awe, and children gaze out of their windows at their luckier friends who can put up such a stunning performance with no need of a stage nor a costume! From the confines of a classroom, even a drizzle provides relief and if it rains during the mid-day recess, there are screams and whoops of delight, with children running down the stairs like thunder to get a chance to dodge their teachers and run to the fields! Paper boats, a dash at the goalpost, splashing water at a friend, getting soaking wet, such abandon is not to be given a miss in this once-a-year-limited time offer.