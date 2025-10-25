Yamuna Water Cleaner Than Last Year Ahead of Chhath, Says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

According to Verma, the concentration of faecal coliform bacteria in the Yamuna has decreased from 11 lakh units per 100 ml last year to 7,900 units per 100 ml near Nizamuddin this year.



Over the course of the year, the number at Palla decreased from 920 to 600, at Wazirabad from 16,000 to 800, and at ITO from 35,000 to 7,000, he said.