Yamuna Water Cleaner Than Last Year Ahead of Chhath, Says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

Verma cited a sharp drop in faecal coliform levels across key points, dismissing AAP’s criticism and crediting the BJP government for improved river conditions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Water Minister Parvesh Verma said Yamuna’s bacterial contamination dropped sharply this year, with major improvements at Nizamuddin, Okhla, and ITO.

  • He accused AAP of misleading the public and claimed no pollution reports were released during its tenure.

  • AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj countered, citing a DPCC report stating the river remains unfit even for bathing.

Citing data on faecal coliform bacteria, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma stated on Saturday that the water quality of the Yamuna river was better than it was the previous year before Chhath.

Verma criticised the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a joint press conference with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for accusing the BJP government of causing pollution in the Yamuna during the Chhath festival.

According to Verma, on October 9 and October 20, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) gathered samples of Yamuna water from eight locations, including Palla, Wazirabad Barrage, Okhla Barrage, ITO, and Yamuna Canal, among others.

According to Verma, the concentration of faecal coliform bacteria in the Yamuna has decreased from 11 lakh units per 100 ml last year to 7,900 units per 100 ml near Nizamuddin this year.

Over the course of the year, the number at Palla decreased from 920 to 600, at Wazirabad from 16,000 to 800, and at ITO from 35,000 to 7,000, he said.

Yamuna water level in Delhi - | Photo: PTI
Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

BY Outlook News Desk

“They (the opposition) are baffled because our government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is doing a lot of work, and women are praising the preparations being made for the celebration of Chhath,” the minister said.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Verma, water samples collected from ISBT also showed improvement with the bacterial count down to 8,000 this year from 28,000 in 2024.

It dropped to 7,900 from 11 lakh at Nizamuddin, to 2,700 from 18 lakh at Okhla, and to 1,600 from 22 lakh at Agra Canal, he said.

“AAP leaders, including its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, are raising the issue of Yamuna pollution, while the truth is that no DPCC reports on it were published during the AAP government’s rule,” he alleged.

AAP's Bharadwaj posted on X, quoting a DPCC report from October 23 that said the water in the Yamuna was "not even suitable for bathing" and included "human waste in alarming quantity."

The Haryana government, he further said, had diverted water from the Eastern Yamuna Canal for a week, which, once the diversion ceased, would increase pollution levels.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  2. Piyush Pandey: A Legacy of Inspiration in Advertising

  3. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  4. Ex-SC Judge’s Opinion Fuels Nirav Modi’s Bid To Stall Extradition In UK

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  4. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket