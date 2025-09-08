Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

The Yamuna’s water level has dropped below the danger threshold at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge, allowing displaced residents to return as authorities monitor further receding levels.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yamuna water level in Delhi
Yamuna water level in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The river’s level fell from 205.33 meters to 205.22 meters, with further decline expected by evening, easing flood fears.

  • Nearly 10,000 people were displaced during the peak flood, with tents set up in key locations to shelter affected families.

  • Delhi faced severe flooding last year, with record-high water levels inundating multiple districts and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The Yamuna River's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded from the danger mark of 205.33 metres the previous day to 205.22 metres at 7 am on Monday.

According to PTI, after reaching the maximum level of the season last Thursday at 207.48 meters, the water level has begun dropping.

On Monday, it was measured at 205.24 metres at 6 a.m.

The flood control bulletin states that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge will drop further, reaching 205.02 meters by 8 p.m.

People will soon begin returning to their houses as the Yamuna level continues to drop.  Cleaning their houses and starting their enterprises again will be their next obstacle.

PTI reported that the city's warning and danger marks are 204.50 and 205.33 meters, respectively, and evacuation begins at 206 meters.

Last Tuesday, the Old Railway Bridge was closed to traffic because the river had risen above the danger threshold.  Nearly 10,000 people were displaced as a result of the incident.

It usually takes 48 to 50 hours for the water released by the barrages to reach Delhi.

The river has flooded a number of areas along its banks in recent days.

To temporarily house those displaced from low-lying districts close to the river, tents have been erected on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, next to Mori Gate, and in Mayur Vihar.

Reportedly, people have been forced to relocate to relief camps as a result of flooding in areas including Yamuna Bazar, Madanpur Khadar, and Monastery Market.

In 2023, Delhi faced one of its worst flood-like conditions, with multiple regions submerged and over 25,000 people forced to evacuate.

The Yamuna touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023. The situation led to flooding in several parts of Delhi, including the northeast, east and southeast districts, and key spots like Rajghat and the Tibetan Market.

