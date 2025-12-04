Delhi AQI Dips Below 300 as Government Deploys Anti-Smog Guns and Water Sprinklers

Delhi AQI declined to 299 Thursday morning, showing modest improvement from the previous day's 342
Anand Vihar and Wazirpur remain 'very poor'; some areas improved to the 'poor' category.
The government activated anti-smog guns and water sprinklers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad
Experts question water sprinklers without adequate pressure and a mist-like spray.
Delhi's air quality index registered a modest improvement on Thursday morning, declining to 299 at 8 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. This marginal decrease from Wednesday's AQI of 342 provided some relief to residents, though the capital continues battling severe air pollution and dense smog. The National Capital witnessed a mixed scenario with certain localities entering the 'poor' category while significant portions remained trapped under unhealthy conditions. Some areas showed relative improvement, with Najafgarh recording an AQI of 286, IGI Airport T3 measuring 255, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 283, and North Campus at 281. However, many areas continued experiencing thick haze with considerably reduced visibility, particularly Ghazipur and Akshardham. The situation remains particularly challenging around eastern and northern parts of Delhi, with Anand Vihar recording 316, Wazirpur measuring 323, Sonia Vihar at 302, and Patparganj at 309, all firmly in the 'very poor' range.
Government's Pollution Control Measures:
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced comprehensive deployment of anti-smog guns, mechanised road sweepers, and water sprinklers across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida. Following an inter-state meeting with all northern Indian states, authorities decided that pollution-control equipment would operate intensively in NCR cities. The government is committed to identifying and repairing potholes within 72 hours to minimise dust generation from damaged roads. This coordinated effort reflects the administration's multi-pronged approach to addressing the seasonal air quality crisis affecting millions of residents across the region.
Concerns Over Water Sprinkler Effectiveness:
Environmental experts have raised significant concerns about the practical efficacy of water sprinklers in pollution control measures. According to research findings, sprinklers operating at insufficient pressure prove largely ineffective and contribute to water wastage without meaningful air quality improvement. An IIT-Delhi professor noted in 2019 correspondence with municipal corporations that existing water sprays were too weak to reduce local air pollution significantly. Experts emphasise that only fine, mist-like sprays can effectively settle suspended dust particles and meaningfully clean the air. This suggests current deployment methods require technical optimisation and higher water pressure for producing tangible results in combating Delhi's air pollution crisis.