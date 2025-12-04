Delhi AQI Dips Below 300 as Government Deploys Anti-Smog Guns and Water Sprinklers

Delhi's air quality index registered a modest improvement on Thursday morning, declining to 299 at 8 am according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. This marginal decrease from Wednesday's AQI of 342 provided some relief to residents, though the capital continues battling severe air pollution and dense smog. The National Capital witnessed a mixed scenario with certain localities entering the 'poor' category while significant portions remained trapped under unhealthy conditions. Some areas showed relative improvement, with Najafgarh recording an AQI of 286, IGI Airport T3 measuring 255, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 283, and North Campus at 281. However, many areas continued experiencing thick haze with considerably reduced visibility, particularly Ghazipur and Akshardham. The situation remains particularly challenging around eastern and northern parts of Delhi, with Anand Vihar recording 316, Wazirpur measuring 323, Sonia Vihar at 302, and Patparganj at 309, all firmly in the 'very poor' range.