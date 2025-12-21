Delhi Air Quality Slips To ‘Severe’ As AQI Hits 438 In Several Areas

Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to experience dense fog and cold weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. Moradabad also witnessed foggy conditions amid a cold wave, with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum likely to reach around 19 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.