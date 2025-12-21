Delhi Air Quality Slips To ‘Severe’ As AQI Hits 438 In Several Areas

Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 390 on Sunday morning, with several areas recording ‘severe’ pollution levels.
Localities including Akshardham, Ghazipur and Anand Vihar reported AQI readings of 438, as per CPCB data.
CAQM imposed GRAP-IV measures across Delhi-NCR amid worsening air quality.
Delhi woke up to hazardous air on Sunday morning (December 21, 2025), with a thick layer of smog reducing visibility across large parts of the national capital and pushing pollution levels into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 390 at around 7 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ bracket, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, monitoring stations in several localities recorded far worse conditions, with AQI readings crossing into the ‘severe’ range, ANI reported.
In east Delhi’s Akshardham area, the AQI was recorded at 438, categorised as ‘severe’. Similar readings were reported from Ghazipur, where pollution levels also touched 438, as per CPCB data accessed by ANI. Anand Vihar emerged as another major hotspot, with the AQI again recorded at 438, making it among the most polluted areas of the city on Sunday morning.
Central Delhi was also affected by the worsening air quality. A visible layer of smog hovered over India Gate and Kartavya Path, where the AQI was recorded at 381, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, ANI reported. The ITO area saw pollution levels deteriorate further, with an AQI reading of 405, categorised as ‘severe’.
Other parts of the city continued to record high pollution levels. Around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI stood at 382, falling under the ‘very poor’ category, while Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 397, also classified as ‘very poor’, according to CPCB data cited by ANI.
In response to the sharp deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented all measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The GRAP-IV restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction activities, curbs on the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and intensified enforcement measures aimed at controlling pollution sources.
As per the AQI scale, readings between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to experience dense fog and cold weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. Moradabad also witnessed foggy conditions amid a cold wave, with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum likely to reach around 19 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
(With inputs from ANI)