Delhi’s Air Turns Into ‘Gas Chamber’ As AQI Breaches 450; Supreme Court Grants CAQM Free Hand To Act

A thick grey haze settled over the city as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am reached 455, according to AQI.in, a level comparable to smoking nearly 11 cigarettes a day. The spike came just weeks after a cloud-seeding experiment at significant public expense failed to produce artificial rain or reduce particulate levels.

The city’s pollution readings fluctuated across monitoring systems. At 5:30 a.m., the Delhi Early Warning System recorded an AQI of 373 and 433 at 5 am. Officials said the variation stems from differing methodologies, the number and location of monitoring stations, and the parameters each body measures.