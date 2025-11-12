Noida Halts Construction, Curbs Vehicles as GRAP Stage-III Kicks In

The Noida Authority has imposed stringent restrictions on construction activity and vehicle movement throughout the city as a result of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforcing Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the declining air quality in the Delhi-NCR region.



All building projects in Noida, with the exception of those pertaining to metro rail, hospitals, and flyovers, have been put on hold immediately, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Since the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) is still in the "severe" category, the action is intended to slow the rise in pollution.