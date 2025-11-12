Noida Halts Construction, Curbs Vehicles as GRAP Stage-III Kicks In

The Noida Authority has suspended all construction except essential projects under CAQM’s Stage-III GRAP restrictions.
BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, demolition works, and RMC plants have been banned until further notice.
Authorities warned of legal action for non-compliance as Delhi-NCR’s AQI continues to remain “severe.”
The Noida Authority has imposed stringent restrictions on construction activity and vehicle movement throughout the city as a result of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforcing Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the declining air quality in the Delhi-NCR region.
All building projects in Noida, with the exception of those pertaining to metro rail, hospitals, and flyovers, have been put on hold immediately, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Since the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) is still in the "severe" category, the action is intended to slow the rise in pollution.
BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from operating in Noida under the regulations. The announcement also stated that all demolition projects, stone crushers, and ready-mix concrete (RMC) facilities have been ordered to close until further notice.
The authority has urged all residents, institutions, and agencies operating within Noida to comply strictly with the guidelines issued under GRAP Stage-III and directives of the CAQM.
“Non-compliance will invite necessary legal action and imposition of penalties as per the rules,” the Noida Authority said in its release.
As part of a graded plan to reduce air pollution throughout the National Capital Region during the winter months, when pollutants and weather combine to significantly affect air quality, GRAP Stage-III measures are being implemented.
A series of emergency measures known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were put into place in Delhi-NCR to address the escalating levels of air pollution. In the National Capital Region and surrounding areas, it is enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Depending on how severe the AQI is, GRAP is triggered in four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe+).