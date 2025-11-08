Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

Delhi faces hazardous air quality with AQI 335-595 on November 8. Government implements staggered office hours to reduce traffic pollution. Sunny skies persist with temperatures 19-29°C; AQI remains very poor through weekend.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Air pollution
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi's AQI reaches hazardous 335-595 on November 8; PM2.5 at 373 µg/m³ (25× WHO limit), PM10 at 492 µg/m³

  • Delhi government and MCD office hours staggered to reduce traffic congestion: Govt offices 10 AM-6:30 PM, MCD 8:30 AM-5 PM.

  • Sunny skies with temperatures 19-29°C; shallow fog in mornings; transport contributes 15% PM2.5 pollution Saturday, 14% Sunday

  • Weekend forecast shows clear weather continuing; AQI expected to remain very poor through November 10-12

Delhi woke to hazardous air quality on Saturday, November 8, with the Air Quality Index fluctuating between 335 and 595 across monitoring stations, marking one of the season's most toxic mornings. Anand Vihar recorded the worst reading at AQI 403 (hazardous), followed by Jahangirpuri (365), Wazirpur (378), Rohini (361), and ITO (373)—all in the very poor to hazardous range. PM2.5 concentration reached 373 µg/m³, approximately 25 times the World Health Organization's recommended guideline of 15 µg/m³, while PM10 levels measured 492 µg/m³. This severe pollution prompted immediate administrative action from the Delhi government.​

Government Response: Staggered Office Timings Announced

In response to worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and Municipal Corporation offices on Friday. Delhi government offices will now operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while MCD offices will function from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, replacing the previous 9:30 AM-6:00 PM and 9:00 AM-5:30 PM schedules, respectively. The government stated that the current 30-minute gap between office timings leads to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further deteriorating air quality and intensifying pollution during rush periods. This administrative change aims to distribute traffic loads evenly throughout the day, reducing vehicular emissions that contribute approximately 15% to PM2.5 levels on Saturday and 14% on Sunday.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo: PTI
Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Conditions and Weekend Forecast

Despite hazardous pollution, the weather in Delhi shows sunny, clear skies with excellent visibility of 10 kilometers and low humidity at 15-16%. Maximum temperatures reached 28-29°C (81-82°F) while minimums dropped to 19°C (59°F), offering pleasant conditions masked by toxic air. Gentle northwest winds at 7-14 kmph provide some air circulation, though insufficient for significant pollutant dispersal. The weekend weather forecast indicates continued sunny conditions through November 9-10 with temperatures stabilizing around 27-29°C maximum and 19-20°C minimum. Shallow fog will form during early morning hours, gradually clearing by mid-morning as temperatures rise. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts AQI will remain in the very poor category over the coming days, with no immediate relief expected.

Doctors and health officials are urging the public, especially children, pregnant women, and the elderly, to wear N95 masks and reduce outdoor exposure as the health impact of such prolonged severe air pollution could result in a surge of respiratory and cardiac cases across the city this weekend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cricket's Return To Olympics Will Strengthen Bond With India: IOC President Kirsty Coventry

  2. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  3. ICC Announces Expansion Of Women’s ODI World Cup To 10 Teams In 2029 Edition

  4. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

  5. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

  5. Day In Pics: November 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  3. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  4. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers