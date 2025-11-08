Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

Government Response: Staggered Office Timings Announced

In response to worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and Municipal Corporation offices on Friday. Delhi government offices will now operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while MCD offices will function from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, replacing the previous 9:30 AM-6:00 PM and 9:00 AM-5:30 PM schedules, respectively. The government stated that the current 30-minute gap between office timings leads to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further deteriorating air quality and intensifying pollution during rush periods. This administrative change aims to distribute traffic loads evenly throughout the day, reducing vehicular emissions that contribute approximately 15% to PM2.5 levels on Saturday and 14% on Sunday.​