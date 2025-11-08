Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

Delhi's AQI reaches hazardous 335-595 on November 8; PM2.5 at 373 µg/m³ (25× WHO limit), PM10 at 492 µg/m³
Delhi government and MCD office hours staggered to reduce traffic congestion: Govt offices 10 AM-6:30 PM, MCD 8:30 AM-5 PM.
Sunny skies with temperatures 19-29°C; shallow fog in mornings; transport contributes 15% PM2.5 pollution Saturday, 14% Sunday
Weekend forecast shows clear weather continuing; AQI expected to remain very poor through November 10-12
Delhi woke to hazardous air quality on Saturday, November 8, with the Air Quality Index fluctuating between 335 and 595 across monitoring stations, marking one of the season's most toxic mornings. Anand Vihar recorded the worst reading at AQI 403 (hazardous), followed by Jahangirpuri (365), Wazirpur (378), Rohini (361), and ITO (373)—all in the very poor to hazardous range. PM2.5 concentration reached 373 µg/m³, approximately 25 times the World Health Organization's recommended guideline of 15 µg/m³, while PM10 levels measured 492 µg/m³. This severe pollution prompted immediate administrative action from the Delhi government.
Government Response: Staggered Office Timings Announced
In response to worsening air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and Municipal Corporation offices on Friday. Delhi government offices will now operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, while MCD offices will function from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, replacing the previous 9:30 AM-6:00 PM and 9:00 AM-5:30 PM schedules, respectively. The government stated that the current 30-minute gap between office timings leads to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further deteriorating air quality and intensifying pollution during rush periods. This administrative change aims to distribute traffic loads evenly throughout the day, reducing vehicular emissions that contribute approximately 15% to PM2.5 levels on Saturday and 14% on Sunday.
Weather Conditions and Weekend Forecast
Despite hazardous pollution, the weather in Delhi shows sunny, clear skies with excellent visibility of 10 kilometers and low humidity at 15-16%. Maximum temperatures reached 28-29°C (81-82°F) while minimums dropped to 19°C (59°F), offering pleasant conditions masked by toxic air. Gentle northwest winds at 7-14 kmph provide some air circulation, though insufficient for significant pollutant dispersal. The weekend weather forecast indicates continued sunny conditions through November 9-10 with temperatures stabilizing around 27-29°C maximum and 19-20°C minimum. Shallow fog will form during early morning hours, gradually clearing by mid-morning as temperatures rise. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts AQI will remain in the very poor category over the coming days, with no immediate relief expected.
Doctors and health officials are urging the public, especially children, pregnant women, and the elderly, to wear N95 masks and reduce outdoor exposure as the health impact of such prolonged severe air pollution could result in a surge of respiratory and cardiac cases across the city this weekend.