Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

BMC's AQI Monitoring Initiative and Construction Dust Controls

To combat construction-related pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an ultimatum requiring all 1,200 real estate companies operating in Mumbai to install air quality monitoring sensors at project sites within 30 days. Currently, approximately 550 developers have installed sensors, while another 200 are in the process of acquiring them, leaving significant compliance gaps. These hyperlocal sensors provide real-time AQI data displayed on LED boards at construction sites, enabling authorities to verify whether dust mitigation regulations, including water sprinkling and debris covering, are followed. The BMC's Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan identified construction dust as a major pollution contributor. Non-compliant firms face penalties after the November deadline, with BMC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board deploying ground staff across 24 municipal wards. Forecasts indicate Mumbai's AQI will remain in the moderate to unhealthy range over the coming week, with no significant relief expected until seasonal winds strengthen later in November.