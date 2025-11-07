Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Hazardous Pollution Grips Capital Amid Clear Skies and Dropping Temperatures

Weather Conditions and Temperature Trends

Despite hazardous pollution, Delhi weather today shows clear, sunny skies with morning haze persisting through the day. Maximum temperatures reached 29°C while minimums dropped to 20°C on November 7. The coldest night this winter occurred Wednesday-Thursday when minimum temperatures fell to 12.7°C at Safdarjung, with readings of 11.4°C at Aya Nagar and 12°C at Lodhi Road, all significantly below seasonal normal. The IMD weather forecast indicates further cooling ahead; temperatures could drop below 10°C by November 10, with continued cold northwesterly winds. According to the latest IMD bulletin, winds will remain mostly calm with mainly clear skies and shallow fog or mist likely to form in the early mornings over the weekend. This dramatic temperature decline combined with stagnant winds will intensify smog formation through November 8-10, offering no immediate air quality relief.