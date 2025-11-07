Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Hazardous Pollution Grips Capital Amid Clear Skies and Dropping Temperatures

• Delhi’s AQI reaches hazardous 307-727 on November 7; PM2.5 at 360 µg/m³, nearly 24 times WHO limit
• Stubble burning contributes 38% to PM2.5 on November 7; worst areas Ghazipur (812), Maharam Mohalla (710)
• Clear, sunny weather persists with temperatures 20-29°C; minimum dropping to 12.7°C as cold winds intensify
• Winter transition complete; nighttime temperatures expected below 10°C by November 10-15 with continued pollution
Delhi woke to hazardous air quality on November 7, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 307 by CPCB but reaching 727 according to Swiss monitor IQAir, marking one of the season’s most toxic mornings. The capital remains trapped under dense smog from post-Diwali pollution, farm fires in neighboring states, and stagnant weather conditions that prevent pollutant dispersal. Stubble burning contributed approximately 38% of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on November 7, the highest contribution this winter season as northwesterly winds brought smoke from Punjab and Haryana crop fires. PM2.5 concentration stands at 360 µg/m³, nearly 24 times the World Health Organization’s recommended guideline of 15 µg/m³.
Area-Wise Pollution Analysis and Health Concerns
The most severely affected areas recorded hazardous levels exceeding 700 AQI, including Ghazipur (812), Maharam Mohalla (710), IP Extension (700), Mayur Vihar Station 1 (802), New Ashok Nagar (760), and South Sainik Farm (740). Other critically polluted zones included ITO (329), Jahangirpuri (321), Mundka (336), Rohini (334), Burari Crossing (340), Narela (331), Wazirpur (334), and Bawana (365). Central areas showed relatively better conditions with DTU (265), IGI Airport (274), Najafgarh (276), and Shadipur (252). The air quality in Delhi today poses severe health risks; experts warn exposure to current PM2.5 levels triggers cardiovascular and respiratory diseases including stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Weather Conditions and Temperature Trends
Despite hazardous pollution, Delhi weather today shows clear, sunny skies with morning haze persisting through the day. Maximum temperatures reached 29°C while minimums dropped to 20°C on November 7. The coldest night this winter occurred Wednesday-Thursday when minimum temperatures fell to 12.7°C at Safdarjung, with readings of 11.4°C at Aya Nagar and 12°C at Lodhi Road, all significantly below seasonal normal. The IMD weather forecast indicates further cooling ahead; temperatures could drop below 10°C by November 10, with continued cold northwesterly winds. According to the latest IMD bulletin, winds will remain mostly calm with mainly clear skies and shallow fog or mist likely to form in the early mornings over the weekend. This dramatic temperature decline combined with stagnant winds will intensify smog formation through November 8-10, offering no immediate air quality relief.