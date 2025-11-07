Gurugram AQI and Weather Update: Hazardous Air Quality Persists Amid Clear Skies

• Gurugram AQI reaches hazardous levels at 311-437 on November 7; PM2.5 at 280 µg/m³, equivalent to 9.8 cigarettes daily
• Clear skies with morning haze persist; temperatures 28-29°C maximum, 13-16°C minimum through November 7-8
• Air quality fluctuated between 121-879 in last 24 hours; worst levels recorded at 6 AM November 6
• No rain expected through November; cooler nights anticipated with 3-5°C temperature decline from November 8 onwards
Gurugram continues experiencing severe air pollution with the Air Quality Index hovering in hazardous territory on November 7. Current readings show AQI at 311-437, firmly in the hazardous category, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching 280 µg/m³ and PM10 at 348 µg/m³. This pollution level is equivalent to residents smoking approximately 9.8 cigarettes per day, slightly higher than Delhi’s 9.2-cigarette equivalent exposure. The air quality fluctuated dramatically over the past 24 hours, with the worst reading of 879 recorded at 6:05 AM on November 6 and the best reading of 121 (unhealthy) at 3 PM the same day. Neighboring NCR cities face similar challenges, with recent readings showing Ghaziabad at 629, Noida at 663, Greater Noida at 634, and Gurugram at 523 during peak pollution hours.
Weather Conditions and Temperature Patterns
Despite hazardous air quality, weather in Gurugram today shows clear skies with morning haze and comfortable temperatures. The forecast indicates maximum temperatures of 28 to 29°C and minimum temperatures of 13 to 16°C through November 7-8. Current conditions show temperatures around 20 to 23°C with humidity at 18-42% and wind speeds at 8-11 kmph from west-northwest directions. Sunrise occurs at 6:38 AM and sunset at 5:32 PM, with UV index at moderate levels around 4.85. The IMD weather forecast shows mainly clear skies continuing through November 12, with no precipitation expected and temperatures gradually stabilizing around 27 to 29°C maximum and 12 to 13°C minimum.
Extended Forecast and Air Quality Outlook
The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts pollution will remain in the “very poor” category between November 6-8 as wind speeds drop below 10 kmph, further reducing pollutant dispersal. From November 8 onwards, minimum temperatures across northwestern India are expected to drop by 3 to 5°C, bringing cooler nights and potential improvement in air dispersion conditions. No significant weather changes are anticipated through mid-November, with predominantly clear, sunny conditions persisting.
Sensitive groups including children, elderly persons, and those with respiratory conditions should continue limiting outdoor exposure and using N95 masks during essential activities until air quality improves substantially. Morning mist or shallow fog is likely to develop across Gurugram in the next few days, gradually giving way to stable, cool weather as November advances.