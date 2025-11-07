Gurugram AQI and Weather Update: Hazardous Air Quality Persists Amid Clear Skies

Gurugram continues experiencing severe air pollution with the Air Quality Index hovering in hazardous territory on November 7. Current readings show AQI at 311-437, firmly in the hazardous category, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching 280 µg/m³ and PM10 at 348 µg/m³. This pollution level is equivalent to residents smoking approximately 9.8 cigarettes per day, slightly higher than Delhi’s 9.2-cigarette equivalent exposure. The air quality fluctuated dramatically over the past 24 hours, with the worst reading of 879 recorded at 6:05 AM on November 6 and the best reading of 121 (unhealthy) at 3 PM the same day. Neighboring NCR cities face similar challenges, with recent readings showing Ghaziabad at 629, Noida at 663, Greater Noida at 634, and Gurugram at 523 during peak pollution hours.