Noida Weather and Air Quality Update: Hazardous Pollution with Fluctuating AQI Amid Clear Skies

Noida faces hazardous air quality with AQI 263-367 on November 7 and worst peak 856 early morning. Clear weather persists with temperatures 20-30°C. Stagnant winds delay pollution relief through mid-month.

Noida Weather and Air Quality
Summary
• Noida AQI reaches hazardous 263-367 on November 7; worst peak 856 at 5 AM; PM2.5 at 272.5 µg/m³ (18× WHO limit)

• Sector-wise pollution shows that Sector 125 (272) and Sector 1 (266) are the worst affected; morning hours are peak pollution periods

• Clear skies with temperatures 20-30°C; northwest winds 10-20 kmph during day; minimal evening winds below 10 kmph

• Air quality improved to ‘moderate’ briefly at 5 PM November 6; expected deterioration through November 8-10

Noida faces severe air quality challenges on November 7, with the Air Quality Index fluctuating dramatically between hazardous and unhealthy levels throughout the day. The current AQI stands at 263-367, classified as severe to hazardous, with the worst reading of 856 recorded at 5:04 AM on November 7, indicating extremely toxic conditions during early morning hours. PM2.5 concentration reaches 272.5 µg/m³, approximately 18 times the World Health Organization’s recommended guideline of 15 µg/m³, posing significant health risks to all population groups. PM10 levels measure 234.5 µg/m³, further indicating elevated particulate pollution throughout the atmosphere.

Area-Wise Air Quality Analysis

All four air quality monitoring stations in Noida recorded ‘poor’ to ‘hazardous’ AQI levels on November 7. Sector 125 recorded the worst conditions at AQI 272, followed by Sector 1 (266), Sector 62 (248), and Sector 116 (245). Greater Noida witnessed deterioration with Knowledge Park V at AQI 217 and Knowledge Park III at 242, both in the ‘poor’ range. The brief improvement observed on November 6 afternoon showed Noida’s best AQI reading of 158 (unhealthy) at 5 PM, suggesting wind activity could temporarily reduce pollution levels. Ghaziabad showed similar trends with Vasundhara recording ‘very poor’ AQI at 313, while Loni (294), Indirapuram (247), and Sanjay Nagar (217) recorded ‘poor’ levels.

Weather Conditions and Wind Patterns

The weather in Noida today shows clear, sunny skies with the main pollutant being PM10 and PM2.5 particulates. Daytime temperatures reached 28-29°C with nighttime readings around 20-22°C on November 7. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, surface winds predominantly come from the northwest direction at 10-15 kmph during afternoon hours but decrease to less than 10 kmph during evening and night, severely limiting pollutant dispersal. Friday morning winds will remain less than 15 kmph, gradually increasing to 20 kmph in the afternoon before dropping again to under 10 kmph during evening hours. This calm wind pattern, combined with stagnant atmospheric conditions, will intensify smog formation through November 8-10, preventing significant air quality improvement.

Meteorologists also caution that brief spells of moderate winds are unlikely to bring sustained relief, as pollution continues accumulating daily in the absence of significant rain or a major wind shift.

