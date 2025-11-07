Noida Weather and Air Quality Update: Hazardous Pollution with Fluctuating AQI Amid Clear Skies

Weather Conditions and Wind Patterns

The weather in Noida today shows clear, sunny skies with the main pollutant being PM10 and PM2.5 particulates. Daytime temperatures reached 28-29°C with nighttime readings around 20-22°C on November 7. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, surface winds predominantly come from the northwest direction at 10-15 kmph during afternoon hours but decrease to less than 10 kmph during evening and night, severely limiting pollutant dispersal. Friday morning winds will remain less than 15 kmph, gradually increasing to 20 kmph in the afternoon before dropping again to under 10 kmph during evening hours. This calm wind pattern, combined with stagnant atmospheric conditions, will intensify smog formation through November 8-10, preventing significant air quality improvement.