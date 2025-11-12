Noida AQI Today: Crisis Levels at 837 as Air Pollution Becomes Hazardous

Noida faces an unprecedented air pollution crisis with the Air Quality Index reaching catastrophic levels of 837 (hazardous) on Wednesday, November 12, morning, making it the second most polluted city in India after Delhi. The latest Noida AQI reading as of 8:43 AM shows PM2.5 at 494 µg/m³ and PM10 at 680 µg/m³, creating air quality equivalent to smoking 15.7 cigarettes daily for continuous 24-hour exposure. Sector 1 recorded the most toxic conditions, with an AQI of 429, while Greater Noida tracked closely at 834, with PM2.5 at 493 µg/m³ and PM10 at 686 µg/m³.​