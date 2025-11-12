Noida AQI Today: Crisis Levels at 837 as Air Pollution Becomes Hazardous

Noida AQI hits unprecedented 837 today, marking a hazardous pollution crisis. Toxic air is causing respiratory health emergencies in hospitals. Avoid the outdoors; use N95 masks and air purifiers. GRAP Stage 3 restrictions are in effect.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air pollution in Noida
Weather: Air pollution in Noida Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Noida AQI today reaches catastrophic 837 (hazardous); second most polluted city after Delhi; PM2.5 494 µg/m³, PM10 680 µg/m³

  • Toxic air health effects: Hospitals report surges in respiratory cases, asthma attacks, pneumonia; burning throat/nose, eye irritation, chest tightness

  • Greater Noida AQI 834; Sector 1 at 429; equivalent to smoking 15.7 cigarettes daily for 24-hour continuous exposure

  • Air pollution in Noida from vehicles, construction, and industrial sources; GRAP Stage 3 restricts construction, BS-3/4 vehicles; compliance is inconsistent

Noida faces an unprecedented air pollution crisis with the Air Quality Index reaching catastrophic levels of 837 (hazardous) on Wednesday, November 12, morning, making it the second most polluted city in India after Delhi. The latest Noida AQI reading as of 8:43 AM shows PM2.5 at 494 µg/m³ and PM10 at 680 µg/m³, creating air quality equivalent to smoking 15.7 cigarettes daily for continuous 24-hour exposure. Sector 1 recorded the most toxic conditions, with an AQI of 429, while Greater Noida tracked closely at 834, with PM2.5 at 493 µg/m³ and PM10 at 686 µg/m³.​

Toxic Air Health Effects in Noida Today

Noida's air quality has deteriorated dramatically, triggering severe health impacts across the population, with hospitals reporting a surge in respiratory cases. Toxic air health effects manifest prominently in vulnerable populations, including children, elderly residents, and those with pre-existing conditions. Medical professionals report increased hospital admissions for asthma attacks, bronchitis flare-ups, pneumonia cases, and breathing difficulties occurring at alarming rates. Prolonged exposure to such hazardous pollution can cause burning sensations in the nose and throat, eye irritation, chest tightness, and persistent coughing that disrupt daily activities. Children particularly suffer symptoms including sore throat, nasal congestion, and respiratory distress due to their more sensitive respiratory systems.​

Related Content
Related Content

Air Pollution in Noida: Major Contributors and GRAP Implementation

Air pollution in Noida stems from multiple sources, including dense vehicular traffic producing exceptionally high concentrations of particulate matter and carbon monoxide, construction dust from inadequately regulated building sites despite GRAP enforcement, and industrial emissions. GRAP Stage 3 restrictions now prohibit all construction and demolition activities except essential Metro projects, restrict BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles, and mandate work-from-home arrangements for offices. However, compliance remains inconsistent with sprinkler systems, and emission enforcement is insufficient.​

null - null
Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Air Quality Turns 'Severe' as GRAP Stage 3 Activated

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Air Quality Index Classification and Health Recommendations

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 837 falls in the "hazardous" category (501+), representing the worst classification where all groups face serious health risks requiring immediate protective action. Residents must avoid outdoor exposure, keep windows and doors sealed, use HEPA filter air purifiers, and wear N95 masks during essential activities. Health authorities recommend that elderly persons and children remain completely indoors.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site