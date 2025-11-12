Noida AQI Today: Crisis Levels at 837 as Air Pollution Becomes Hazardous

Noida AQI today reaches catastrophic 837 (hazardous); second most polluted city after Delhi; PM2.5 494 µg/m³, PM10 680 µg/m³
Noida faces an unprecedented air pollution crisis with the Air Quality Index reaching catastrophic levels of 837 (hazardous) on Wednesday, November 12, morning, making it the second most polluted city in India after Delhi. The latest Noida AQI reading as of 8:43 AM shows PM2.5 at 494 µg/m³ and PM10 at 680 µg/m³, creating air quality equivalent to smoking 15.7 cigarettes daily for continuous 24-hour exposure. Sector 1 recorded the most toxic conditions, with an AQI of 429, while Greater Noida tracked closely at 834, with PM2.5 at 493 µg/m³ and PM10 at 686 µg/m³.
Toxic Air Health Effects in Noida Today
Noida's air quality has deteriorated dramatically, triggering severe health impacts across the population, with hospitals reporting a surge in respiratory cases. Toxic air health effects manifest prominently in vulnerable populations, including children, elderly residents, and those with pre-existing conditions. Medical professionals report increased hospital admissions for asthma attacks, bronchitis flare-ups, pneumonia cases, and breathing difficulties occurring at alarming rates. Prolonged exposure to such hazardous pollution can cause burning sensations in the nose and throat, eye irritation, chest tightness, and persistent coughing that disrupt daily activities. Children particularly suffer symptoms including sore throat, nasal congestion, and respiratory distress due to their more sensitive respiratory systems.
Air Pollution in Noida: Major Contributors and GRAP Implementation
Air pollution in Noida stems from multiple sources, including dense vehicular traffic producing exceptionally high concentrations of particulate matter and carbon monoxide, construction dust from inadequately regulated building sites despite GRAP enforcement, and industrial emissions. GRAP Stage 3 restrictions now prohibit all construction and demolition activities except essential Metro projects, restrict BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles, and mandate work-from-home arrangements for offices. However, compliance remains inconsistent with sprinkler systems, and emission enforcement is insufficient.
Air Quality Index Classification and Health Recommendations
The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 837 falls in the "hazardous" category (501+), representing the worst classification where all groups face serious health risks requiring immediate protective action. Residents must avoid outdoor exposure, keep windows and doors sealed, use HEPA filter air purifiers, and wear N95 masks during essential activities. Health authorities recommend that elderly persons and children remain completely indoors.