Delhi Pollution Crisis Intensifies: GRAP 3 in Effect as AQI Delhi Hits 413

IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi: Pollution Outlook

The India Meteorological Department weather forecast for Delhi indicates marginal wind speed improvements on Wednesday, potentially offering slight AQI reduction from 'severe' back toward the 'very poor' category. Winds are expected to strengthen progressively to around 12 km/h during afternoon hours, though evening speeds will revert to below 10 km/h during night hours. Maximum mixing depths forecasted at 1230 m on November 12 remain suboptimal for pollution dispersion. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts air quality remaining in the very poor category from November 12-14, with a longer-term outlook extending poor conditions through at least mid-month.​