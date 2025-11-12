Delhi Pollution Crisis Intensifies: GRAP 3 in Effect as AQI Delhi Hits 413

Delhi air pollution intensifies with AQI 413 in severe category. GRAP 3 restrictions enforced. Schools operate hybrid mode. Dense smog, poor visibility. Temperature 12-28°C. No relief forecast through November 14.

Weather: Air pollution in Delhi
Photo: PTI
  • AQI Delhi reaches 413 on November 12 (7 am); 31 of 39 stations severe; Wazirpur 458, Mundka 464 (equivalent 15 cigarettes/day)

  • GRAP 3 in Delhi enforced; construction bans, BS-3/4 vehicle restrictions; schools up to Class 5 shift to hybrid mode

  • Temperature in Delhi today: 12-13°C minimum, 26-28°C maximum (below normal); dense morning fog limits visibility to 600-700m

  • IMD weather forecast for Delhi: Marginal wind improvements Wednesday; afternoon speeds ~12 km/h; air quality remains very poor through November 14

Delhi continues grappling with severe air pollution and hazardous conditions despite slight meteorological improvements, with Delhi's Air Quality Index averaging 413 at 7 am on Wednesday, November 12, remaining firmly in the 'severe' category. AQI Delhi today shows 31 of 39 monitoring stations recording severe levels, with Wazirpur recording the alarming high of 458 and Mundka at 464. The ongoing crisis has prompted sustained enforcement of GRAP 3 (Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3) measures across Delhi and the NCR regions, continuing strict restrictions on construction activities, vehicle usage, and industrial operations.​

Delhi Weather Alert: Current Conditions and Temperature

Delhi weather alert systems remain at maximum vigilance as the metropolis wakes to dense morning fog and shallow smog, limiting visibility to 600-700 meters. The temperature in Delhi today ranges from a minimum of 12 13°C to a maximum of 26 28°C, well below seasonal norms, creating conditions that suppress atmospheric mixing and trap pollutants near ground level. Light fog blankets the city during morning and evening hours, persisting until mid-morning before gradual dissipation with daylight warming. Wind speeds remain marginal at 4-10 km/h from northwest directions, providing minimal pollutant dispersal.​

Air pollution in Delhi (Representational Image) - PTI
IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi: Pollution Outlook

The India Meteorological Department weather forecast for Delhi indicates marginal wind speed improvements on Wednesday, potentially offering slight AQI reduction from 'severe' back toward the 'very poor' category. Winds are expected to strengthen progressively to around 12 km/h during afternoon hours, though evening speeds will revert to below 10 km/h during night hours. Maximum mixing depths forecasted at 1230 m on November 12 remain suboptimal for pollution dispersion. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts air quality remaining in the very poor category from November 12-14, with a longer-term outlook extending poor conditions through at least mid-month.​

With AQI rising to 425, restrictions include a ban on construction, BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, and hybrid classes for primary schools.
GRAP 3 Restrictions and Public Health Measures

GRAP 3 measures continue with construction bans, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicle restrictions, and non-essential commercial vehicle prohibitions enforced across Delhi and NCR. Schools up to Class V in Delhi and adjacent districts operate in hybrid mode to minimize student exposure to hazardous pollution levels equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes daily. The Delhi air pollution crisis represents 2025's worst episode since December 2024, when AQI touched 451.

