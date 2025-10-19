GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

As air pollution in the capital worsens ahead of the Diwali festival, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and its panel for the Delhi-NCR region announced the activation of Stage II under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday. The move comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached 296 at 4 p.m. and climbed to 302 by 7 p.m., just short of the “very poor” category. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict further deterioration due to stagnant weather conditions and the expected use of firecrackers during Diwali, prompting authorities to implement all Stage II measures over and above the Stage I curbs already in place.