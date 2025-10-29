Delhi Cloud Seeding 2025 Update: Artificial Rain Trials Completed, But City Awaits Measurable Rainfall

Delhi completed its first cloud seeding trials on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after nearly 50 years, as part of an ambitious effort to combat severe air pollution through artificial rain. The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, deployed a Cessna 206H aircraft that released silver iodide and sodium chloride particles over the northwest Delhi areas. However, despite the successful completion of trials, no measurable rainfall was recorded, and Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" to "very poor" category on Wednesday morning.