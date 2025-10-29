Delhi Cloud Seeding 2025 Update: Artificial Rain Trials Completed, But City Awaits Measurable Rainfall

Delhi conducted its first cloud seeding trials in nearly 50 years on October 28, 2025, using a Cessna 206H aircraft to disperse silver iodide and sodium chloride in a bid to fight air pollution. Despite the effort, no rainfall occurred, and air quality stayed in the “poor” to “very poor” range.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
  • Two cloud seeding trials were completed on October 28 over Delhi

  • No measurable rainfall recorded; low cloud moisture at 10-15% vs required 50-60%

  • Delhi AQI at 275-306 on October 29; remains in "poor" to "very poor" category

  • Weather forecast: Cloudy skies, temperatures 29-31°C max, 17-19°C min

Delhi completed its first cloud seeding trials on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after nearly 50 years, as part of an ambitious effort to combat severe air pollution through artificial rain. The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, deployed a Cessna 206H aircraft that released silver iodide and sodium chloride particles over the northwest Delhi areas. However, despite the successful completion of trials, no measurable rainfall was recorded, and Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" to "very poor" category on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Artificial Rain Update

The cloud seeding aircraft took off from IIT Kanpur and conducted two trials over Delhi at 12:15 PM and 3:55 PM on Tuesday. Officials called the trials "successful" technically, though humidity levels of only 15-20% were reported in clouds, far below the 50-60% required for rainfall induction. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed operations targeted pollution hotspot areas, including Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur, and Badli.​

The IMD forecast cloudy skies with precipitation probability at 81% around 2:30 PM Tuesday. However, moisture content remained too low for effective rain generation.​

Will It Rain in Delhi Today?

No significant rainfall is expected in Delhi on October 29. The IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon, with mist during evening and night hours. Maximum temperatures will reach 29-31°C while minimum temperatures hover around 17-19°C. Smog or shallow fog is likely during morning hours on October 30.​

Experts stated insufficient moisture existed in the atmosphere for successful seeding. According to Dr. Akshay Deoras from the UK's University of Reading, "Cloud seeding in winter should only occur during western disturbances when suitable rain-bearing clouds appear".​

Delhi AQI and Pollution Levels

Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" and "very poor" categories on Wednesday morning despite cloud seeding attempts. At 5:30 AM on October 29, Delhi recorded an AQI of 275 in the "poor" category, showing minimal improvement from recent days. By 8 AM, the AQI rose to 306 in the "very poor" category.​

Wazirpur recorded the worst AQI at 327, followed by Sirifort (326), Bawana (320), and Rohini (320). In NCR, Noida recorded 310 AQI while Greater Noida stood at 289.​

Environmentalists termed the cloud-seeding trial a short-term measure that won't address the root causes of air quality deterioration. Ministry of Earth Sciences officials questioned the winter timing, as the season lacks mature clouds suitable for seeding. The project costs Rs 3.21 crore for five trials, approximately Rs 1 lakh per square kilometer.

