Artificial Rain in Delhi: Cloud Seeding Trial Successful; First Rain Expected on October 29

Project Partnership and Approval

The cloud-seeding project has been developed by IIT Kanpur and the Delhi government through a memorandum of understanding signed in September for five cloud-seeding trials in northwest Delhi. The project has received approval from 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and is being conducted in coordination with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and IMD. Operations are authorized between October 1 and November 30 under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.​