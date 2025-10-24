Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

Delhi’s air quality improved to an AQI of 293 (“poor”) on October 24, 2025, though areas like Anand Vihar and Akshardham remained “severe,” and NCR cities recorded “poor” levels.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi AQI
Summary
  • Delhi AQI at 293 on October 24, improved from "very poor" to "poor" category

  • Anand Vihar, Akshardham remain in "severe" zone at 403 AQI

  • Temperature: 17.6°C minimum, 31-33°C maximum with clear skies

  • The government prepares artificial rain for October 29 if conditions permit

Delhi Air Quality Today

Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement on Friday, October 24, 2025, moving from "very poor" to "poor" category with an overall AQI of 293 at 6 AM. This marks improvement from 325 AQI on Thursday and 345 on Wednesday, four days after Diwali. However, certain areas remain severely affected. Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded the highest AQI at 403, falling under the "severe" category.​

Many stations showed "very poor" AQI readings: Ashok Vihar (322), Bawana (348), Burari Crossing (335), ITO (316), Jahangirpuri (350), Wazirpur (337). Areas showing improvement to the "poor" category include Alipur (285), CRRI Mathura Road (274), Dwarka Sector-8 (290), IGI Airport (257), India Gate (254), and Mundka (280).​

In the NCR, Gurugram Sector 51 recorded 295 AQI, Faridabad 230, Ghaziabad Indirapuram 292, Noida 248, and Meerut 218. Overall, major NCR areas showed "poor" air quality levels.​

Delhi Weather and Temperature

The weather in Delhi today features mainly clear skies with morning mist or haze. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6°C at 5:30 AM, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 31-33°C. Low humidity at 27% and gentle winds at 11.2 km/h characterized the morning conditions. Nighttime temperatures are forecasted to drop to approximately 24.2°C.​

PM2.5 levels reached 132 µg/m³ and PM10 hit 185 µg/m³, with carbon monoxide at 527 µg/m³, affecting individuals with respiratory sensitivities.​

Delhi: Weekly Weather Forecast

October 25 will maintain similar temperatures with consistent sunny conditions. October 26-28 show temperatures between 23°C-33°C with clear skies and no precipitation forecasted. The dry weather pattern is expected to persist throughout the week.​

Government Measures: Artificial Rain in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced preparations for artificial rain through cloud seeding starting October 29 if conditions remain favorable. Around 2,000 teams are deployed day and night executing anti-pollution measures, including deploying 70 additional mechanized sweepers and 140 litter pickers covering 1,440 km of roads.​

The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System indicates AQI will likely remain in "poor" to "very poor" categories in the coming days. Residents should limit outdoor activities to essentials, use N95 masks during peak traffic hours, and follow official advisories.

