Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

Delhi Air Quality Today

Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement on Friday, October 24, 2025, moving from "very poor" to "poor" category with an overall AQI of 293 at 6 AM. This marks improvement from 325 AQI on Thursday and 345 on Wednesday, four days after Diwali. However, certain areas remain severely affected. Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded the highest AQI at 403, falling under the "severe" category.​