Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

Orange alert for Udupi, Uttar Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada on October 24
Yellow alert in 27 other districts across Karnataka
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning
No statewide school holiday; district authorities to decide locally
IMD Rain Forecast for Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka districts on Friday, October 24, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. Udupi, Uttar Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts are under orange alert, indicating residents should "Be Prepared" for significant weather disruptions. Additionally, 27 other districts across Karnataka are under yellow alert, advising people to "Be Aware" of potential heavy rain and strong winds.
The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at most places over coastal Karnataka with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 23-24, followed by isolated heavy rainfall on October 25-26. South interior Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall on October 24-25. The weather is influenced by a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea merging with systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
School Closures due to Karnataka Weather
Karnataka weather today shows widespread rainfall across the state with temperatures between 20°C and 32°C. Coastal regions, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, are expected to experience heavy rain throughout the day with strong winds and thunderstorms. Bengaluru is experiencing intermittent showers with temperatures around 28°C maximum and 20°C minimum.
No official statewide school or college holiday has been declared for October 24. The decision has been left to local district authorities to monitor rainfall and flooding before declaring holidays. Parents and students are advised to check with their District Collectors or local education offices for updates.
Heavy Rainfall Alert and Safety Advisories
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over South Interior and Coastal Karnataka. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable regions to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours, and follow local administration safety advisories.
Residents should keep umbrellas and raincoats handy, stay indoors during lightning activity, and avoid waterlogged zones. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 24 to 28. Rainfall is expected to continue across Karnataka till October 28.