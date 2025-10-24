Tamil Nadu Rains: New Low Pressure System to Form on October 24; Heavy Rainfall Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a new low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24, 2025. Influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation, the system is expected to strengthen and move west-northwest, bringing increased rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu Rains
Rains | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • A new low-pressure area is expected over the Bay of Bengal on October 24

  • Light to moderate rain today; heavy rainfall from October 27-28

  • Chennai, Ranipet, and Villupuram are under a heavy rain forecast for the weekend

  • Temperatures between 24°C and 31°C with high humidity

IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 24, 2025. An upper air cyclonic circulation extending to middle tropospheric levels lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea, influencing the weather system development. The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and bringing increased rainfall to Tamil Nadu.​

The previous well-marked low-pressure system that brought extremely heavy rainfall has weakened and moved inland towards the southern interior of Karnataka. This has temporarily reduced rainfall intensity across Tamil Nadu today.​

Heavy Rainfall Alert for the Coming Days

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected today at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai has predicted that the new low-pressure system will intensify by Saturday, bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu from Sunday onwards.​

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Chennai and surrounding districts, including Ranipet and Villupuram, from Sunday, October 27 to October 28. The IMD has warned that the forecast is subject to change depending on the movement of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is expected to continue across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till October 28.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Safety Advisories

Tamil Nadu weather today shows light to moderate rainfall across several districts, with temperatures between 24°C and 31°C and humidity around 85%. Schools in the Dharmapuri district remain closed due to incessant rain.​

The IMD has issued flash flood warnings for Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Virudhunagar districts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 24-28. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected emergency operations while the Greater Chennai Corporation organized 106 kitchens serving food to 1.46 lakh rain-affected people.​

Residents are urged to avoid waterlogged areas, stay alert for official updates, and follow local authority safety instructions.

