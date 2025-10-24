Tamil Nadu Rains: New Low Pressure System to Form on October 24; Heavy Rainfall Alert

IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 24, 2025. An upper air cyclonic circulation extending to middle tropospheric levels lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea, influencing the weather system development. The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and bringing increased rainfall to Tamil Nadu.​