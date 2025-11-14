Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected from November 17

IMD issues rain alert for widespread to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu from November 17-18 with thunderstorms and lightning
Tamil Nadu is bracing for intensified rainfall activity as the northeast monsoon regains vigor over the region beginning November 17. After nearly three weeks of subdued monsoon activity with significantly below-normal precipitation, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for widespread to very heavy rainfall expected from mid-week onwards. Currently, light to moderate rain continues across isolated areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with scattered showers occurring sporadically. The state has experienced only 15.1 millimeters of rainfall till November 10, representing one of the weakest monsoon starts in recent years compared to the normal monthly average of 181.7 millimeters. A cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, combined with developing east-west wind shear zones, is expected to trigger intensive rainfall activity across coastal and delta districts.
Rainfall Forecast and Affected Regions
From November 17 to 18, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated across Tamil Nadu, particularly impacting coastal districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore. Chennai and the surrounding regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers, with some areas possibly experiencing very heavy rainfall. Delta and interior regions will also witness significant precipitation during this period. The meteorological center forecasts isolated heavy rainfall over Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts through November 15, with southern districts already showing improved moisture patterns. Weather blogger projections suggest that if monsoon revival materializes as expected, Tamil Nadu could potentially move into excess rainfall categories by month's end, offsetting the current significant deficit.
Current Weather Conditions and Safety Alerts
Present conditions show temperatures ranging between 22-30 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu with variable cloud coverage and occasional passing showers. Chennai reports an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 120 in the moderately polluted category. Strong winds reaching speeds up to 55 kilometers per hour are expected over the Bay of Bengal, prompting authorities to issue strict advisories against fishing operations. The Regional Meteorological Centre advises residents and travelers to remain alert, particularly in areas prone to poor drainage and waterlogging during heavy rainfall events. Authorities recommend securing outdoor items, preparing drainage systems, and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods to ensure public safety.