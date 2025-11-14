Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected from November 17

Tamil Nadu is bracing for intensified rainfall activity as the northeast monsoon regains vigor over the region beginning November 17. After nearly three weeks of subdued monsoon activity with significantly below-normal precipitation, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for widespread to very heavy rainfall expected from mid-week onwards. Currently, light to moderate rain continues across isolated areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with scattered showers occurring sporadically. The state has experienced only 15.1 millimeters of rainfall till November 10, representing one of the weakest monsoon starts in recent years compared to the normal monthly average of 181.7 millimeters. A cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, combined with developing east-west wind shear zones, is expected to trigger intensive rainfall activity across coastal and delta districts.