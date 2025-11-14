Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected from November 17

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall from November 17 as monsoon revives after three-week lull. Coastal districts including Chennai expected to receive moderate to very heavy showers with thunderstorms and strong Bay winds.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert
Photo: R Senthilkumar/PTI; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues rain alert for widespread to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu from November 17-18 with thunderstorms and lightning

  • State records only 15.1mm rainfall till November 10, causing significant deficit against 181.7mm normal monthly average

  • Coastal districts including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall and very heavy showers

  • Strong winds up to 55 km/h expected over Bay of Bengal; fishermen advised against venturing into sea during this period

Tamil Nadu is bracing for intensified rainfall activity as the northeast monsoon regains vigor over the region beginning November 17. After nearly three weeks of subdued monsoon activity with significantly below-normal precipitation, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for widespread to very heavy rainfall expected from mid-week onwards. Currently, light to moderate rain continues across isolated areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with scattered showers occurring sporadically. The state has experienced only 15.1 millimeters of rainfall till November 10, representing one of the weakest monsoon starts in recent years compared to the normal monthly average of 181.7 millimeters. A cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, combined with developing east-west wind shear zones, is expected to trigger intensive rainfall activity across coastal and delta districts.

Rainfall Forecast and Affected Regions

From November 17 to 18, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated across Tamil Nadu, particularly impacting coastal districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore. Chennai and the surrounding regions are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers, with some areas possibly experiencing very heavy rainfall. Delta and interior regions will also witness significant precipitation during this period. The meteorological center forecasts isolated heavy rainfall over Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts through November 15, with southern districts already showing improved moisture patterns. Weather blogger projections suggest that if monsoon revival materializes as expected, Tamil Nadu could potentially move into excess rainfall categories by month's end, offsetting the current significant deficit.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Bihar Weather Update: Sudden Temperature Drop Marks Early Arrival of Winter

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Current Weather Conditions and Safety Alerts

Present conditions show temperatures ranging between 22-30 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu with variable cloud coverage and occasional passing showers. Chennai reports an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 120 in the moderately polluted category. Strong winds reaching speeds up to 55 kilometers per hour are expected over the Bay of Bengal, prompting authorities to issue strict advisories against fishing operations. The Regional Meteorological Centre advises residents and travelers to remain alert, particularly in areas prone to poor drainage and waterlogging during heavy rainfall events. Authorities recommend securing outdoor items, preparing drainage systems, and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods to ensure public safety.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns