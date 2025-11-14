Bihar Weather Update: Sudden Temperature Drop Marks Early Arrival of Winter

Bihar: Weather Outlook and Safety Measures

The meteorological department predicts predominantly dry weather conditions to persist over Bihar during the next 3-4 days. However, shallow to moderate fog formation is anticipated in isolated areas during early morning hours, particularly affecting visibility for commuters and travelers on highways. The maximum daytime temperatures across the state are expected to hover between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the departing warmth of autumn. This weather pattern is expected to remain relatively stable for the upcoming week, though residents should remain alert for further temperature fluctuations as winter progresses deeper into the season. Authorities recommend that vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens and young children, take precautionary measures such as wearing warm clothing and limiting exposure during peak cold hours to prevent cold-related illnesses.