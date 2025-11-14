Bihar Weather Update: Sudden Temperature Drop Marks Early Arrival of Winter

Bihar is experiencing early winter with minimum temperatures declining below seasonal norms. Aurangabad recorded 12.5°C while most districts expect 14-16°C lows and 26-28°C highs.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bihar weather
Bihar Weather Update: Sudden Temperature Drop Marks Early Arrival of Winter
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Minimum temperatures are declining across Bihar as early winter settles with readings between 10-18°C.

  • IMD forecasts stable to cool conditions for the next 2-3 days, with possible fog formation in the morning hours

  • Southwest districts of Aurangabad and Arwal are experiencing the coldest temperatures at 12-13°C consistently.

  • Maximum temperatures range fr to m 26 to 28°C across the state with slight variations in the eastern districts.

Bihar is experiencing the early onset of winter, marked by a significant decline in minimum temperatures across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department has observed temperatures dropping to levels below seasonal norms, particularly in southwestern districts. Aurangabad district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of just 12.5 degrees Celsius recently, signaling the arrival of cooler weather patterns. The shift from autumn to winter is being accelerated by atmospheric circulation changes and upper-level wind patterns. Residents across various districts are experiencing a noticeable nip in the air during early morning and late-night hours, necessitating appropriate seasonal adjustments to daily routines and clothing. This early winter phenomenon is not uncommon in Bihar, where transitional seasons can bring rapid temperature fluctuations and weather pattern shifts.

Temperature Variations Across Bihar Districts

The temperature distribution across Bihar shows distinct regional patterns. Most central and northern districts are experiencing minimum temperatures ranging from 14-18 degrees Celsius, while southwestern regions, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, and Bhabua, face significantly lower temperatures between 10-12 degrees Celsius. Eastern districts like Kishanganj, Supaul, Madhepura, and Araria maintain relatively higher daytime maximums reaching 28-30 degrees Celsius. The temperature gradient observed from east to west reflects regional topographical variations and proximity to weather systems. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures will stabilize between 14-16 degrees Celsius across most regions after the initial two-day transition period, providing residents with predictable conditions for planning outdoor activities.

Bihar: Weather Outlook and Safety Measures

The meteorological department predicts predominantly dry weather conditions to persist over Bihar during the next 3-4 days. However, shallow to moderate fog formation is anticipated in isolated areas during early morning hours, particularly affecting visibility for commuters and travelers on highways. The maximum daytime temperatures across the state are expected to hover between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the departing warmth of autumn. This weather pattern is expected to remain relatively stable for the upcoming week, though residents should remain alert for further temperature fluctuations as winter progresses deeper into the season. Authorities recommend that vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens and young children, take precautionary measures such as wearing warm clothing and limiting exposure during peak cold hours to prevent cold-related illnesses.

