Assam Weather Alert: Winter Chill, Fog, and Mist to Persist Until December 30

How long will the cold weather last in Assam

The current spell of winter chill is expected to continue uninterrupted until at least December 30. Meteorological reports indicate that there will be no significant respite from the cold for the next two weeks. Minimum temperatures across the state, particularly in the plains and Upper Assam, have stabilized at low levels, consistently recording below 10°C in many areas. This prolonged cold phase is typical for late December but has been intensified by consistent continental winds.