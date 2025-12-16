Assam Weather Alert: Winter Chill, Fog, and Mist to Persist Until December 30

Assam weather alert shows winter chill with dense fog and mist continuing until December 30, 2025. IMD warns of reduced visibility affecting travel and daily activities across the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Assam Weather Alert
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Dense fog in Assam mornings to persist until December 30.

  • Minimum temperatures hover around 8-10°C in the plains.

  • IMD warns of travel disruptions due to reduced visibility.

  • Winter chill affects Guwahati and other districts across Assam.

Residents of Assam should prepare for an extended period of winter chill as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has forecast that cold weather conditions will persist until December 30, 2025. The state has been experiencing a significant drop in mercury, with minimum temperatures in the plains hovering between 8°C and 10°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog and mist are likely to blanket several districts during the early morning hours, severely reducing visibility.

The clear night skies coupled with easterly winds are contributing to the sharp dip in temperatures, making nights particularly cold. Authorities have urged citizens to take necessary precautions against the biting cold and to stay updated with daily weather bulletins as the year comes to a close.

How long will the cold weather last in Assam

The current spell of winter chill is expected to continue uninterrupted until at least December 30. Meteorological reports indicate that there will be no significant respite from the cold for the next two weeks. Minimum temperatures across the state, particularly in the plains and Upper Assam, have stabilized at low levels, consistently recording below 10°C in many areas. This prolonged cold phase is typical for late December but has been intensified by consistent continental winds.

IMD alert for Assam weather

The IMD has issued specific alerts for "dense fog" in isolated pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, and neighboring states like Nagaland and Mizoram. The alert highlights that visibility could drop below 200 meters in certain areas between 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM. This warning is crucial for districts such as Kamrup, Barpeta, and Nagaon, where foggy conditions are expected to be most severe during the morning commute.​

Will fog continue in Assam till December end

Yes, fog and mist are predicted to be a daily occurrence until the end of December. The weather patterns responsible for this—specifically the moisture-laden easterly winds colliding with cool surface temperatures—are set to remain stable. While the fog typically lifts by mid-morning to reveal clear skies, the cycle of misty mornings and cold nights will repeat daily through December 30.

IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog till December 30

The IMD has cautioned that the combination of cold wave-like conditions and dense fog will likely impact daily life until December 30. Transport services, including flights at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and long-distance trains, may face delays due to poor visibility. Commuters are advised to use fog lights and drive with extreme caution. Health experts also recommend that the elderly and children wear adequate warm clothing to avoid respiratory issues aggravated by the cold and foggy air.

