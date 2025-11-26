RTI reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

An RTI filed by activist Ajay Bose reveals the Delhi government paid ₹37.9 lakh to IIT-Kanpur for cloud seeding trials that produced no rain. 

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa addressing a press conference over cloud seeding at Delhi Secretariat on July 1, 2025 in New Delhi, India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the Delhi government s plan to try artificial rain for immediate relief in case of worsening pollution levels in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier approved the pilot project to try artificial rain. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the trial of artificial rain will be held between August 30 and September 10. The first artificial rain pilot project of the Delhi government is completely ready.  Photo: Imago /Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Initial estimates had pegged the cost of artificial rain to be around ₹1.2 to 1.3 crore, which is almost forty per cent of the Delhi government’s budget of ₹ 3.2 crore for the cloud seeding trials, according to The New Indian Express. 

  • IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal, too, estimated the cost to be nearly ₹25 crore for an entire winter-long project.  

  • “My back-of-the-envelope calculation is that for continuous seeding through an entire winter season, the cost will be Rs 25 crore or thereabouts,” Agarwal said in a TV interview. “Ideally, one should not need to spend this money. But when there’s an SOS situation, this is the solution available.” 

Additionally, he said, “Once things get streamlined and flights operate from near Delhi, all the fixed costs will get amortised. Then the seeding cost will be substantially lower than what these numbers indicate.” 

Despite the actual amount spent by the Delhi government ending up being less than what was estimated and intended for the project, this venture by the government highlighted the lack of willingness to take sterner and more effective decisions to cut air pollution in the capital. 

Why the ₹37 lakh project failed 

On the morning of October 28, IIT Kanpur’s aircraft flew nearly 400 km from Kanpur to Delhi, dispersing a silver iodide mixture over Burari, Mayur Vihar and Karol Bagh to induce rainfall. A second attempt three hours later also failed, and the city’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category.

Related Content
Related Content

The next day, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Rain after seeding could occur anytime in the next 24 hours, depending on cloud moisture. Initial radar readings and ground reports recorded light rainfall at the Delhi–Noida border around 4 pm, indicating some positive response.”

However, Delhi saw no significant rain, only scanty showers near Noida. Scientists blamed the failure on low moisture content in the clouds. Cloud seeding generally requires around 50 per cent moisture, but on the day of the attempt, the clouds contained only 15 per cent. The IIT Kanpur team noted that humidity levels of 10–15 per cent were far below what is considered favourable for success.

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal said after the ‘dry run’ that cloud seeding cannot be a long-term solution for Delhi’s persistent pollution problem. According to BBC Hindi, he added: “One measure of success is if it rains, which certainly did not happen. The moisture content in the clouds was very low. We will continue our efforts in the near future.”

 There were warning signs 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) confirmed to The Hindu that data on cloud cover and humidity were shared with the IIT Kanpur team before the 28 October cloud seeding flight.

A senior MoES scientist said, “We didn’t give any recommendations but shared our input regarding clouds, which was that there were no clouds.” The scientist added that no advice was offered, citing the precedent set by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, whose previous cloud seeding experiments had shown no reliable evidence of success.

Vehicles ply on a road amid smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Toxic Winter Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR; AQI Hits 'Severe' Limits

BY Photo Webdesk

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal responded that the team was aware of the IMD forecasts. “The decision to proceed despite unfavourable cloud conditions was deliberate,” he said, as the team wanted to test the efficacy of their proprietary solution. “We knew there was less than 15 per cent moisture in the clouds, which is too little for seeding, but we needed data to assess our indigenously made salt mixture.”

A separate study from IIT Delhi concluded that Delhi’s winter is climatically unsuitable for consistent cloud seeding, due to low moisture and saturation, particularly during December and January, when pollution peaks. IIT research highlighted that the driest winter conditions coincide with the city’s most severe pollution episodes, making cloud seeding impractical.

Despite this data, previous studies and forecasts pointing to an unfavourable outcome, the ₹38 lakh cloud seeding trial went ahead. Agarwal justified it as “collecting data” and noted it had worked in China and the UAE. Had the project continued, costs could have run into crores, yet it failed even as a short-term solution for Delhi’s air quality.

With the city’s AQI at 382, close to the 'severe' threshold, and a plume of volcanic ash from Ethiopia adding to pollution, it is time for the Delhi government to invest in proven measures to protect the capital’s air.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  3. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  4. Jharkhand Congress To Mark November 26 As ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’

  5. Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  2. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Cloud Across Red Sea, Disrupts India-Middle East Flights

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry