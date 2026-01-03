UP Weather: Cold Wave and Dense Fog to Persist Till January 5

Uttar Pradesh faces severe cold wave and dense-to-very-dense fog till January 5, 2026. Temperatures dipping 5-7°C below normal; Lucknow 8.6°C, Barabanki-Hardoi 6°C. Visibility near 50 metres in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur; yellow alerts issued for 25+ districts.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
UP Weather
UP Weather | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary
  • Dense-to-very dense fog in East and West UP until January 5; visibility at 50m in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur; yellow alerts in over 25 districts.​

  • Barabanki, Hardoi coldest at 6°C; Kanpur 4.6°C; Lucknow minimum 8.6°C, maximum 14°C; temps 5-7°C below normal.​

  • Dense fog is disrupting flights and trains; visibility is zero on the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway. Schools are closed until January 14 in the affected districts.​

  • Humidity 97% Kanpur; northwest winds 2-7 km/h; relief from Jan 8-9; western UP may see light rain.

Uttar Pradesh remains gripped by intense winter weather on January 3, 2026, as dense-to-very-dense fog blankets major cities while temperatures plunge well below seasonal norms. The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts across 25+ districts, warning of hazardous visibility levels often dropping to just 50 metres during early morning hours. Cold wave conditions persist statewide, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4.6°C to 8.6°C, creating challenging conditions for residents and disrupting transportation networks. Schools remain closed in multiple districts till January 14 to protect students from the extreme fog and cold exposure.

Lucknow weather is cold fog

Lucknow is under a thick fog cover with visibility dropping to around 50 metres during early morning hours, severely affecting road movement. Minimum temperature is around 8.6°C, a few notches below normal, while the maximum is near 14°C, keeping the city cold through the day. High humidity close to 97 percent and light winds are helping fog persist longer into the morning. Authorities have extended school closures in the city and neighbouring districts to protect students from harsh fog and cold exposure.

A pedestrian walks through fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Gorakhpur cold wave update and Kanpur conditions

Gorakhpur and nearby eastern UP districts are witnessing a sharp cold wave, with minimum temperatures around 6-7°C and dense fog during night and morning hours. Visibility frequently drops to very low levels, prompting continued yellow alerts. Kanpur has recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the state, touching about 4.6°C, and has seen near-zero visibility on stretches like the Kanpur–Prayagraj highway. Dense fog and cold winds have slowed traffic and disrupted bus and train schedules across the region.​

Eastern UP cold wave and western UP rain forecast

Eastern UP districts, including Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Kushinagar, remain under cold wave and dense fog warnings till at least January 5. Western UP is also cold, but a few places have seen light rain, which has further intensified the chill. Forecasters indicate only gradual improvement after January 5, with more noticeable relief likely around January 8-9 as winds strengthen and fog starts to thin out.

