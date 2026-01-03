UP Weather: Cold Wave and Dense Fog to Persist Till January 5

Lucknow weather is cold fog

Lucknow is under a thick fog cover with visibility dropping to around 50 metres during early morning hours, severely affecting road movement. Minimum temperature is around 8.6°C, a few notches below normal, while the maximum is near 14°C, keeping the city cold through the day. High humidity close to 97 percent and light winds are helping fog persist longer into the morning. Authorities have extended school closures in the city and neighbouring districts to protect students from harsh fog and cold exposure.

