Is AI-Driven Violence Against Women Next 'Human Rights Emergency'?

Violence in digital spaces is entering an alarming phase with the advent of AI. Calling the trend a “global human rights emergency”, the UN notes: “It is a form of violence on the rise due to weak technological regulation, a lack of legal recognition of this type of aggression in some countries, the impunity of digital platforms, new and fast-evolving forms of abuse using AI, movements opposing gender equality, the anonymity of perpetrators, and the limited support for digital victims.